Your lookahead horoscope: April 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Pluto link on your birthday will encourage you to push yourself forward so the world knows who you are and what you can do. But make sure you really can do what you claim you can do – don’t exaggerate your skills and abilities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If a half-completed task cannot be finished immediately then it might be best to scrap it altogether. The sun’s exit from your sign this week means your time is up, for that project anyway. Now you must start something new, and more profitable.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A new solar year begins for you this week and you should aim to make it the best one ever. be careful though – if you set yourself too many targets you may look back 12 months from now and wish you had been a bit more focused.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Everyone has weaknesses – yes, even a Gemini – and it is of vital importance that you know what your weaknesses are so you can guard against letting your rivals and enemies take advantage of them. Self-awareness is very much the key to success.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want to impress people in positions of power then you must act quickly. Whatever your aims may be you should push ahead with them immediately, even if you don’t feel fully ready. A good plan now is better than a great plan later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As the sun moves into the career area of your chart over the next few days you can and you must put your own ambitions first. Something that up until now has been no more than a dream could very quickly become a reality – so make it happen.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your confidence may have dipped a bit lately but as from this week it will be on the rise again and it won’t be long before you are racing ahead with plans you thought might never see the light of day. Believe in yourself, and the universe will reward you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you believe that someone you have feelings for is paying attention to someone else when they should be paying attention to you it could end in tears. Just make sure your suspicions have a solid foundation. It could be that you gave read the situation wrong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Either lead, follow or get out of the way. That is the message of the stars for the week ahead and with the sun moving into the partnership area of your chart it might be wiser to follow, at least for now. Let others take the risks for once.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Practical issues of one sort or another will have to be dealt with this week, so get your head out of the clouds and focus more on the details of what you are working on. That applies to personal issues too – pay attention to what others are telling you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have done so many good things for so many lucky people of late, but now the sun is moving in your favor again you can and you must do a lot more for yourself. Creativity and romance are under incredibly good stars over the coming week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Even an Aquarius gets emotional once in a while and cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart will encourage you to show your more vulnerable side. Show it but don’t let it take you over completely. Balance feelings with common sense.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Life should take on a rosier hue now that the cosmic picture is changing in your favor, but the real change will be in your own attitude. Where before you saw only darkness and rain now you will know that behind the clouds the Ssn is still shining.

