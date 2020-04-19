Your lookahead horoscope: April 19

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Get past any regrets or guilty feelings you may have and start mapping out a glorious future. Today is not only your birthday but also the first day of the rest of your life, so make it a good one – no, on second thoughts, make it great!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Focus on what you enjoy doing this week, regardless of whether others approve. You have done plenty of good things for plenty of people over the past few weeks, and now you must do something for yourself. It’s not selfish, it’s your reward.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun moves into your birth sign today and almost immediately you will experience a surge of energy and enthusiasm. You will also find your voice if you need to complain about other people’s behaviour. Speak up – you have nothing to fear.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The order of the week is to keep things simple. There will, of course, be occasions when you are tempted to speed up what you are doing or take on a bigger workload, but you must resist. Give both your mind and your body a break.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun’s move into the friendship area of your chart makes this the ideal time to reach out to people you have not talked to in a while. There are many ways you can make contact – and this time you must stay in touch, not drift apart again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Set your sights high and don’t listen to those who say you should aim for something less challenging. The sun in the career area of your chart over the next few weeks will bring the competitive side of your nature to the fore. Leos love to lead.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you want to make the most of the many opportunities that the universe is about to send your way you need to be aware of your limits as well as your talents. Also, have an overall goal in mind, but be flexible about how you might reach it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not be your usual happy-go-lucky self this week but that’s okay. Even a Libra has a down day now and again and you do seem to have a lot of serious stuff on your mind. Deal with it and then move on to more lighthearted things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There are times when other people’s criticisms sail over your head but it’s possible that someone’s comments could sting you quite badly this week. Could it be because you know they are right? It could. So maybe you need to change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As the sun moves into the well-being area of your chart today you should be looking for ways to do less, not more. You may be super enthusiastic about a plan of some kind but there is no pressing need to get it finished, so take your time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make sure you get what you are worth this week, and every week from now on. You have been a bit free and easy with your favours of late and because of that others value what you do less. A job worth doing is a job worth getting paid for.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What seemed like a negative event a week or two back can now be seen as something you can use to improve your standing both at home and at work. It may be the proverbial blessing in disguise but it’s a disguise you should have seen through.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to stay focused on your No. 1 objective and not get distracted by all the interesting but time-consuming things taking place around you. Use the power of your mind to get to the heart of problems quickly and efficiently.

