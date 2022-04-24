Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Use your imagination to envisage what you want to accomplish in life but make sure your goals don’t lose touch with reality. Flights of fancy may be a lot of fun but if your dreams are too outlandish they are unlikely to get off the ground.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Instead of running here, there and everywhere in an effort to stay on top of your commitments might it not be a better idea to cut back on them a bit? The simple fact is you are doing too much. Do less this week but do it better.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are in no mood to be denied whatever it is you currently desire but your rivals will try to stop you having it anyway. That means there is going to be a huge clash of egos over the next few days and it’s unlikely to be pretty!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A dispute of some kind must be settled as soon of possible. If it is allowed to linger into the new week it could cause some serious problems around the time of the solar eclipse on the 30th. Is it really that important? Probably not.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your emotions will be at fever pitch over the next few days and it’s more than likely that you will fall out with someone whose feelings are as raw as your own. Try not to be so sensitive. Take criticism in your stride for a change.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be a trusting soul but you are by no means a fool and you will easily spot where and when someone is trying to trick you. The main question though is why would they want to do so when you have been so nice to them?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Is there a purpose to your existence? Of course there is and what happens over the next few days will help you work out what that purpose might be. It may have something to do with assisting people who don’t share your genius for enjoying life.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone in a position of authority will put you on the spot this week and it may not be a comfortable experience. It will, however, give you an opportunity to impress them with your knowledge of current affairs and your grace under pressure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The message of your solar chart is that you need to take care whenever you are on the move. You may be travelling long-distance or you may just be heading for the mall but you must be aware at all times of what is going on around you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What occurs over the next few days will be viewed by some people as a crisis but for you it should be no big deal. You have been through this kind of situation many times before and you are still here and still thriving, so why worry?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A work situation will take a turn for the better when Mercury changes signs toward the end of the week but between now and then you are advised not to say things that colleagues might take offense at. You can be rather critical at times.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t worry if your physical and mental batteries seem to be running low at the moment because they will get a boost very soon. If friends and family members try to load you up with extra tasks just say “No” – and make sure you mean it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something of a creative nature will take up a lot of your time and that’s good because it will take your mind off matters that have been getting you down. Ignore the nagging feeling that something is about to go wrong – it’s not remotely true.

