Your lookahead horoscope: April 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You can either be adventurous and open to new experiences, or you can be cautious and close yourself off from people and events that seem “risky”. It’s your choice, of course, but do you really want to go through life in a constantly fearful frame of mind?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t worry if you hear whispers that not everyone is happy with what you are doing. Can whispers stop you or hurt you? No they cannot, so ignore them and carry on as before. Others talk behind your back because they are afraid to actually face you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The current cosmic picture warns you could easily say the wrong thing at the wrong time and make yourself look unsympathetic, or even cold-hearted. That’s not true, of course, but if you must speak your mind at least sugar-coat your words a little.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It’s a sad fact of life that some people never learn from their mistakes. But you are not some people, you are a Gemini, and you know when it is wise to adapt – like now. Applaud the fact that others make mistakes, because you can benefit from them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you set yourself a deadline this week you will most likely miss it. Then you will set yourself an even tighter deadline to make up for it, and miss that one too. Don’t set deadlines at all. Take each day, each hour and even each minute as it comes.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If a colleague or relative lets you in on a secret this week you must keep it to yourself. If you go blabbing to the world at large you will never be taken into their confidence again. The secrets you keep are the only secrets that matter.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do you help a friend who has got into a spot of bother? Or do you let them sort it out on their own? A lot depends on whether you think getting dragged in is too big a risk. Steer clear if you fear being tainted by association.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Not everyone is as far-sighted as you, so make allowances for those who are getting worked up about issues that you can see are of only minor importance. Your more laid-back attitude to life will be an inspiration to all sorts of people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you get the urge to go off and do something different this week, don’t fight it. The upcoming full moon in your sign will have you doing some weird and wonderful things and there is really no point trying to change. Take the ride and enjoy it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If something goes wrong over the next few days just accept it and move on as quickly as you can. No matter how challenging it might be the fact remains it is part of the wider cosmic plan, so there is really no need to worry – about anything.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do something a little bit different, something that reminds those you share your life with that you are not as predictable as they sometimes think you are. Don’t be afraid to shatter a few taboos. Loved ones may never look at you the same way again!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

To get on top of your workload this week you’ll need to start early and finish late. Is it worth the effort? Yes it is, especially if you are the sort of Aquarius who wants to make the world a better place. Get your own house in order first.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The best way to turn a bad situation into a good one is to stop judging what is “bad” and what is “good”. If you let things happen as they will and deal with them as best you can you may find there is good in everything – and everyone.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com