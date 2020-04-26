Your lookahead horoscope: April 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of Uranus on your birthday will encourage you to believe that the restrictions fate placed in your path can now be overcome. You may even find that you are stronger for being forced to hold back for a while. It’s very much your turn to fly!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t worry too much if you feel a bit on edge at the moment because the feeling will fade as the new week begins. Stay on your toes mentally and physically and be ready to act quickly when an opportunity arises to move up in the world.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A sun-Uranus link in your sign means there will be some surprising developments over the next two or three days. If a chance to learn more about the world comes at you out of the blue you must take it. It could be that your whole outlook will change.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What may not have been possible for you before will be the easiest thing in the world for you over the next few days, simply because your perspective has shifted in a more positive direction. Instead of never-ending challenges, see welcome opportunities.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Never hold back from doing what you know to be right, even if it causes friction with people you love and respect. Your desire to do something good in the world equips you with all the tools you need to succeed – and you will, beyond your wildest dreams.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try to visualize in your mind’s eye what it is you want most from life. The more strongly you can hold that picture in your head the more likely it is to become a reality. Be careful what you wish for though. Not everything you desire does you good!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Although you may look confident to the world at large a part of you worries that you don’t have what it takes to succeed at the highest level. This week’s hugely positive cosmic picture heralds an event that is sure to change your tune. You’ll soon be topping the charts.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will have to deal with someone whose personality is not only forceful but annoying as well. You can’t get away from them – they are part of the fabric of your existence, at least in the short-term – so find ways to deal with them in a positive manner.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have to do something you don’t much like this week but hide your distaste and do it to the best of your abilities. That way you are less likely to have to do it, or something similar, again. Show the world you are worthy of better challenges.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you are the kind of Sag who dreams of seeing your name up in lights that moment may be closer than you imagine. Over the next few days you will get the opportunity to put on a show and dazzle the world with your brilliance. Use it well!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You won’t be short of advice over the next 24 hours – everyone seems to know what is best for you. The good news is you won’t have to choose between the many conflicting opinions that are available to you – because you already know what to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is no excuse for not doing what you want to be doing. Yes, of course, you are operating under certain disadvantages at the moment but there are still a dozen or more ways you can reach for your long-term goal. Get creative and get moving again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A sun-Uranus link in Taurus puts you in a risk-taking mood and that’s good because the more new things you choose to experience the more you will gain on every level. Life is supposed to be an adventure, not a chore, so find more ways to explore.

