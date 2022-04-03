Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing this year is that you face up to your anxieties and see them for what they are – negative thoughts that cannot be allowed a place in your life. A more positive outlook will lead to levels of success you’ll find hard to believe.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do what you can to raise the spirits of family and friends over the coming week. Being a nice guy by nature you will notice they need a lift and make it your business to put the smiles back on their faces. When you laugh, they’ll laugh with you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t go too far or say too much over the next few days or you could make an enemy of someone who, to be frank, is too tough for you to tangle with. It’s not often you overestimate your abilities but you could easily do so now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be determined to make a name for yourself but make sure you do it the right way. By all means make alliances with people whose position and power can help you but don’t leave those you love with no idea about what you are up to.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you help a friend get what they want this week they will go out of their way to help you later on and on balance you will gain more than they do. The universe makes sure that when you give you always get something back in return.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It would appear that a partnership has reached the end of its natural span and now you must end it. That may sound ruthless but you don’t have time to waste on non-essential alliances. In the long-term both you and they will benefit from the split.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be honest with yourself about what it is you want from life and what you are prepared to do to get it. Only you can decide if the price is worth paying, so take time to go through the pros and cons and, above all, avoid wishful thinking.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t take well to criticism over the next few days and anyone who tries to talk down to you is going to wish they had kept their opinions to themselves. You may not be looking for confrontation but if it comes you won’t be afraid to fight back.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may think you have a better grasp of what’s going on than other people but it might be wise to keep what you know to yourself for the time being. If you come across as believing you are in some way superior you could make a few enemies.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With a number of little things going wrong at the moment it would be easy to get discouraged but what you need to remember is that all the big things are still going right. Don’t let trivial events or petty people get under your skin this week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It is important that you speak your mind over the next few days, even if you know what you say is going to upset some of the people around you. They will thank you for your honesty later on when they realize you saved them from themselves.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to say anything that meets with the disapproval of those in positions of power over the coming week. That does not mean you should ignore injustice but try not to be so inflammatory about it. You have a knack for rubbing people the wrong way!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Minor differences of opinion could grow into major disagreements this week but now you are aware of that fact you can guard against it. A less confrontational attitude, both at home and at work, is a must. Whatever happens, keep the smile on your face.

