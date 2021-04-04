Your lookahead horoscope: April 4

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be open and honest by nature but your birthday chart warns it will pay you to keep your aims and ambitions under wraps until you have developed them to a level where they can no longer be stopped by rivals who envy your creativity.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A wealth of cosmic activity in your sign gives you heaps of energy, but there may not be enough hours in the day to do everything you want to do. Don’t rush things though. You don’t want to waste any of that energy on doing things twice.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more advice you get from people who mean well the more you should ignore every word of it. You know what you should be doing – you don’t need others to spell it out for you – so get on with it and show the world what excellence looks like.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you need help this week you must ask for it. You may be surprised how quickly friends and loved ones rally round. Despite what the doomsters may say the world is still a pretty nice place, and there are still plenty of nice people in it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s one thing to be courageous but quite another to be reckless, and you must keep that fact in mind this week. More than anything you need to get past the idea that you have something to prove. You are who you are and that’s more than enough.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in your fellow Fire sign of Aries is doing wonders for your confidence but as you already had a high opinion of your abilities you must guard against inflating your ego too much. You know what they say about pride coming before a fall!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

For best results you need to ignore people who say you are aiming impossibly high and then aim to go even higher. Nothing is beyond you if you want it enough, so decide what it is you want to be the best at, then make it happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

At this time of year more than most you should be focusing on personal relationships and one particular relationship is set to bring you a great deal of joy over the next few days. On every level you will be thinking and feeling as one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The best way to get what you want is to let others know you can give them what they want as well. Hopefully that’s true, hopefully you can, but even if it’s not possible in the short term you can find ways to make it work later on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mundane matters bore you intensely, so steer clear of trivial chatter and focus your mind on life’s big questions. Recognize, too, that there are people out there who, like you, are searching for the meaning of life. Maybe you can find it together.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You’ve had your fill of someone who has a talent for getting under your skin and now you intend to cut them out of your life once and for all. Be careful though that in ending one annoying association you don’t put genuine friendships at risk as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The most important thing this week is that you make a decision and stick to it. You may not be entirely confident that it’s the right thing to do but it’s better than remaining in your current state of limbo. Act now and worry about the consequences later.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are in no mood to let other people control how you live your life. The more they try the more you must stand up for your right to be different. Whatever arguments they may use they still have no right to dictate the terms of your existence.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com