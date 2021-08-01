Your lookahead horoscope: August 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try not to be too serious about your ambitions and try to keep work and career issues in perspective. One thing matters more than all other things added together, and that is that you enjoy the life you are living. Find something to laugh about each and every day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You don’t have to work twice as hard as you usually do to make a name for yourself. The sun in the most dynamic area of your chart will bring the right openings and the right opportunities to you at just the right time, so why exert yourself?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is a nagging feeling at the back of your mind that there was something you should have finished but forgot to get around to. That something will make a reappearance this week and this time you must make sure it gets done, quickly and efficiently.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Some people enjoy being pessimistic but you must not allow their negative thoughts and feelings to rub off on you. In fact you should make it your business to cheer them up. There are always reasons to smile if you make an effort to look for them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make sure you know what you are talking about before you open your mouth over the next few days. If others get the impression that you are making it up as you go along they won’t be impressed, and may even make you pay for it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You like to think and act fast but with mind planet Mercury at odds with Saturn you need to slow down so you don’t risk making a costly mistake. In some things it will pay you to let others take the lead – so you can learn from their mistakes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must have a clear idea of what it is you intend to do over the next few days, because if you leave your aims vague the results will be vague as well, giving your rivals an excuse to talk you down. Focus only on your number one aim.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You’ve found it hard to get going of late but if you stick at your number one task it will soon be moving again and you won’t lose out in any big way. Maybe it’s the planets’ way of telling you not to try to do everything at once.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No matter how much you think you can trust certain people you are strongly advised to err on the side of caution. Check facts and figures carefully and don’t let others persuade you to do things you know to be wrong. You can only ever really trust yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Are you the kind of Sagittarius who thinks that each and every idea you have is touched by genius? If you are then you will need to tread carefully over the coming week, because one of your hasty ideas, far from being a winner, could cost you everything.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The only thing that can hold you back is if you allow negativity to get a grip on your mind. With Mercury at odds with Saturn it’s inevitable that bad thoughts will come through, but you don’t have to listen to them – that’s purely a matter of choice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may seem as if a loved one has been keeping things from you – and maybe they have – but you can bet your life it’s for a very good reason. Most likely they don’t want to add to your worries and woes, of which you have plenty already.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may have trouble getting your point of view across to other people this week – it’s almost as if you are speaking different languages. They can be made to understand what you have to say but only if you spell it out in the simplest of words and phrases.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com