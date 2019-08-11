Your lookahead horoscope: August 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t do what other people expect of you – do what feels right to you. You may find that you are swimming against the tide of public opinion over the coming 12 months but that’s a good thing. The world needs people who are not afraid to rock the boat.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Jupiter moves in your favour again this week after a long period when Lady Luck seemed to have deserted you. Not only will good fortune smile on you but you will feel more at ease with the world, with other people and, most importantly, with yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Stick to your long-term plan and don’t be tempted by offers that may seem to pay more in the short-term but which could cost a huge amount in terms of time and effort. Think ahead and think in terms of years, not just weeks and months.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you meet on your travels could become very important to you, so be open to forming new friendships because you never know where they might lead. Someone whose personality is the opposite of your own could be the partner you’ve been waiting for.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will have to deal with a number of unexpected obstacles over the next few days, especially on the work front, but if you are ready for them mentally they won’t pose too much of a problem. Stay calm and deal with challenges as and when they arise.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to believe that invisible forces have been working against you but that is far from the truth. In fact, with luck planet Jupiter moving in your favour again you will realize it was your own negative attitude that was working against you, nothing more.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Steer clear of others people’s battles, especially when they are of a personal or emotional or family nature. If you get involved in relationship issues that are none of your business you will open yourself up to attack and find it increasingly hard to defend yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t have to explain yourself to anyone Libra, not now, not ever. Keep that thought in mind at all times and don’t waste time trying to convince others that you are doing the right thing. You are doing your thing and that’s all that matters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Refuse to settle for second best and make sure everyone knows that no one is going to get rich at your expense. Jupiter’s influence promises that your financial luck is about to turn, so make sure you are the one who benefits the most.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Jupiter, your ruling planet, is about to move in your favour again, so forget about recent failures and think only of all the successes you are going to enjoy in the very near future. If you can think it, you can do it – yes, it’s really that simple.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something you did for a friend or family member, or maybe even a stranger, at some point in the past will come back to you in the shape of personal good fortune this week. Causes always have consequences. What happens in the present has its roots in the past.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You know from personal experience how hard it can be to keep every promise you make, so don’t be too hard on someone if they have let you down. The important thing is they meant well – and will try to make it up to you in the future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Avoid trivial things and trivial people over the next few days. Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs the way you look at the world means you need to focus on the bigger picture now. Think in global terms rather than locally.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com