HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The sun and Venus combine on your birthday in a way that encourages you to take life at a more leisurely pace. That is not, however, an invitation to make no effort at all. You have a dream to pursue and it won’t just happen as if by magic.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You rarely need encouragement to try something exciting but the approaching new moon will give you an added boost of momentum and motivation just in case. Creative activities are under wonderful stars, so go all out to make a name for yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more others demand an explanation for your recent behaviour the more you must tell them to mind their own business. You are in no mood to make excuses and anyone who disagrees with that won’t be a friend or a colleague much longer.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The upcoming new moon will encourage you to let your hair down and have a good time. The more friends and loved ones say you need to start acting responsibly the more you will mock their overly serious approach to life.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The message of the stars for the coming week is that you must not hold on to things you no longer need, even if they cost you a fortune to buy. The truth is you don’t need much in the way of possessions to get the best from life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A new moon in your sign in midweek will encourage you to make the kind of plans that other people say are foolish at best and impossible at worst. You won’t care in the slightest though – in fact you will have a huge amount of fun proving them wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t be the life and soul of the party over the next few days but that’s okay. If social activities leave you cold then take yourself away to a place far from the noise of the crowd where you can be at one with your thoughts.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t lack for confidence this week and when the moon is new on the 16th you will find yourself streets ahead of your rivals. The more some jealous colleagues question your methods the more you will delight in pushing boundaries and breaking rules.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You know you have what it takes to reach the top professionally and now is the time to start making some serious waves on the career front. The energy and enthusiasm you bring to your work will be rewarded with recognition at the highest level.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will be even more adventurous than usual over the coming week, especially on Wednesday when the moon is new in fiery Leo. Just remember that while you may be special you are not a superhero who can never be hurt.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be concerned that a project you are involved with is unlikely to turn a profit but be smart and give it a bit more time. The approaching new moon could lead to a breakthrough that not only makes you happy but could even make you rich.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A relationship that has not been going well in recent weeks can still be mended but you must be prepared to share some of the blame. If you are willing to compromise then the next few days could see a significant change for the better.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Work-related matters are under excellent stars and if you are prepared to give 100 per cent over the coming week the universe will reward you in ways you might not have expected. No matter how many times you failed in the past you will succeed now.

