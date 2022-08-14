Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be no easy victories over the coming 12 months, either in your personal life or in your career. Everything you desire will be there for the taking but you must put in the time and the effort – there is no such thing as a shortcut to success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will take the kind of risks this week that most people seek to avoid – the thrill of being the centre of attention is too much for you to resist. You will come through largely unscathed, with just a bruise or two to show for your efforts.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be tempted to take a colleague’s advice but if that alarm bell in the back of your head starts to ring it might be smart to think again. Chances are this person is envious of your success and wants to trick you into making a mistake.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to be swayed by someone who acts with such confidence that it feels like you are the bad guy for doubting what they say. Listen to what your inner voice tells you then act on it to the letter. Deep down you know something is wrong.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The reason your plans are not working out the way you expected is because you have got bogged down in details and lost sight of the bigger picture. Stand back from what you are working on and remind yourself what it’s all in aid of.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have the power to force things through on your own terms but if you do so without consulting loved ones and colleagues first it could leave a nasty taste in their mouths. An overly domineering approach is sure to turn people off.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What can you do to cheer up a friend or family member who is feeling a bit low at the moment? One of your strengths is your ability to get past negative emotions and focus exclusively on the facts, and the facts are entirely positive now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It might be wise to keep your opinions to yourself over the next few days, especially if your beliefs are not shared by those around you. Majority opinion is not always right, of course, but now is not a good time to make an issue of it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Not everyone possesses your levels of confidence and commitment, so make allowances for those who think and act at a slower pace, even if it holds you back a bit. You’ve always been a hard act to follow and this week it will be harder still.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You appear to be having second thoughts about a project that only a short time ago you thought was worth its weight in gold. You won’t know for sure if you should carry on with it until later in the week, so be patient with yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Act fast this week and don’t listen to those who say you should take what you are working on a step at a time. The only way you can be sure of success is to go at it with speed, surprise and maybe a touch of aggression too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more other people criticize you the more you must ignore it and let their words sail over your head. You know the only reason they are being negative is because they envy your popularity and success. Give them even more to envy this week.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Why are you taking so much notice of what other people say while ignoring the little voice in your head that is telling you something completely different? Never, ever disregard your instincts – they come from a place that has all the answers.

