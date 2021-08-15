Your lookahead horoscope: August 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t try too hard at being some kind of saint over the coming year. As one of the more forceful members of the zodiac your destiny is not to be meek and mild but to be a big-time mover and shaker. Move mountains and shake up the world!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Venus, planet of harmony, moves into your opposite sign tomorrow, making it much easier for you to reach out and connect with the people around you. Too often you appear to believe that it’s you against the world, but it isn’t – the world is always your ally.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Not everyone shares your beliefs or your way of looking at the world and the sooner you come to terms with that fact the better. You can be rather fixed in your opinions at times, but over the next few days you must open up to new possibilities.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you feel you have been too defensive of late, maybe because you had no other choice, what occurs over the next few days will make it clear it’s time to go on the offensive again – but nicely. You’re among friends Gemini, so why make enemies?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Because you have been so busy in recent weeks you may have neglected the needs of those you are closest to emotionally. As love planet Venus moves into the domestic area of your chart tomorrow you’ll get the chance to change that. Don’t waste it!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If some of the people you deal with over the next few days want to be miserable that’s up to them, but you don’t have to follow their lead. There are so many reasons to be happy now Leo, so do whatever brings the biggest smile to your face.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will get inviting looks wherever you go over the coming week but you must be selective about who you choose to spend your time with – because the more you party the more your cash reserves will shrink. Unless you’re a millionaire, keep counting the pennies.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your ruling planet Venus moves into your sign tomorrow, where it remains for several weeks, so all the best bits about being a Libra will be front and center where everyone can see them. Don’t try to avoid the spotlight – jump right in and shine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It might be a good idea to retreat from reality a bit over the next few days so you can get your head together and get your heart beating at a slower rate. The last few weeks have been extremely hectic, so go easy on yourself for a while.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are usually in a good mood but over the coming week you will be in a great mood, mainly because your social life is on the up again. If colleagues and employers expect you to put your nose to the grindstone they’re going to be disappointed.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will get at least one, and maybe several, opportunities to move up in the world over the coming week, so be ready to put on a show and make sure the powers that be are looking in your direction. Do something that knocks them senseless!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You should be making plans now, and big ones at that. As Venus is about to move into the most adventurous area of your chart you won’t lack for creative ideas, nor will you lack for support from people who believe in you. Some of them love you too!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The longer you leave it to let someone know you have feelings for them the less likely it is you will ever get together in any meaningful sense. Get past your shyness and get chatting with them this week. You may find you have much in common.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com