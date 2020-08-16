Your lookahead horoscope: August 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Mars link on your birthday means your destiny is in your own hands. If you have a clear goal and a strong desire to be the very best at what you do, the coming year could see you breaking through to the big time – which is where you belong.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t work your fingers to the bone this week, especially if most of your work is done for other people. A magnificent sun-Mars link will energize you like never before, but it’s still possible to overdo it, so be sensible about the tasks you agree to take on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Partners and loved ones must be allowed to do things their way this week, even if you are 100 per cent convinced it’s the wrong way. As always, people learn quicker if they learn from their own mistakes, so stand back and let them get on with it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your social life may have been in a bit of a lull of late but it will pick up again as from today. Friends are always fun but now they will be absolutely fabulous, so don’t sit at home watching TV – get out there and have a good time.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This week’s sun-Mars link could make you a touch aggressive, so be careful what you say and who you say it to. If you go to extremes it’s as good as guaranteed that someone even more extreme will come back at you, which may not be pleasant.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The makings of success are right in front of you now but it’s up to you to do something with them. Put on your best clothes and your most smiley face and greet the world with warmth, wit and wisdom. There are no limits Leo, at least not for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may feel compelled to step in and speak up for someone you think is being given a hard time for no good reason, but do you really know the whole story? It could be that on this one occasion they deserve to be chewed out a bit!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are the kind of person who gets along with all sorts of people, and that talent will serve you well this week. If you find yourself in the middle of some kind of feud, offer a solution that everyone can agree on. But don’t take sides.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun and Mars combine across the work and career angles of your chart, which suggests you will be a lot more ambitious than usual. By all means strive to impress important people, but don’t strive too hard. Make everything you do look effortless.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This is one of the best times of the year for you and you must seize the opportunities that are coming your way. Sometimes Sag you can be too laid-back for your own good, so make an effort to get up and get at ‘em. It won’t be too hard.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If someone tries to get you to do something you don’t agree with this week you must complain long and loud. Not only is it the wrong thing for you, but if you stay silent they will take that as a sign they can bully you any time they choose.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be the most patient of people but as the sun moves through your opposite sign it would be smart to give others time to say what they need to say and do what they need to do. Not everyone thinks and acts as fast as you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you need to make changes to your work situation, now is the time. This is one of those weeks when you will be able to assert yourself in ways that colleagues and employers cannot ignore. You can be quite persuasive when the mood takes you.

