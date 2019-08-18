Your lookahead horoscope: August 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars moves into the most materialistic area of your chart on your birthday this year, which means you need to get serious – exceptionally serious – about your work, your income and your long-term ambitions. There’s no fun in being poor, so choose to be rich.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you don’t usually get along with will sing your praises over the next few days and, not surprisingly, you will be somewhat suspicious. Don’t worry. Chances are they are genuinely delighted that you are doing so well, so lighten up and enjoy the acclaim.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Making an example of someone who is doing poorly on the work front won’t encourage them to do any better, and it could stir up a lot of resentment that at some stage in the future comes back to bite you. Instead, ask yourself how you can help them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be tempted to accept an offer that comes your way during the early part of the week but the planets indicate it might be smarter to wait and see if any other options become available. What’s the rush? You have all the time in the world.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You should find it easier to communicate with partners and loved ones now that the cosmic picture is beginning to change in your favour, but you need to be careful what sort of information you make public. It might be better to keep some things to yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are smart and if you are quick you can impress people with your wit and your outrageous ideas this coming week. You could also make a lot of money if you find ways to turn at least some of those ideas into income-producing streams.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mars in your sign as from now will give you an assertive edge but as Venus joins it there in midweek you should be able to balance your go-getting attitude with a good deal of charm. It might just be the perfect combination for success.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

According to the planets you are in tune with the spirit of the times and over the next week or so will know what needs to be done in any and all situations. Don’t overdo it physically or emotionally though. Reward yourself with plenty of down time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your imagination will be working overtime this week and that could have both good and bad results. A lot depends on how willing you are to take advice from friends and family members. It seems their perspective is a bit more balanced than yours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Yes, of course, who you know is always important, but it’s what you know that will matter most over the next few days. The first thing to recognize is that you don’t know everything – then you’ll know who to approach to get the right sort of help.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Be on your guard as far as money matters are concerned during the early part of the week, but don’t be too suspicious because the planets indicate that good times are coming your way. Also, make sure friends and loved ones have fun as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What you are told at the start of the week may seem to make perfect sense but a few days from now you probably won’t understand it at all. The reason for that is that your thought processes are about to change in a big way. You may never be quite the same person again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign over the coming week will in some way or other turn your world upside down. However, seeing as how so many important things are up in the air at the moment it could mean your life is suddenly the right way up again!