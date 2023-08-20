Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make a list of all the projects you should have completed over the past 12 months and promise yourself that you WILL get them done over the coming year. Set yourself a single target for each and every day and don’t go to bed until it is done.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to fear the worst over the next few days and certainly don’t believe those who say the sky is about to fall on your head. Make a conscious effort to ignore the doom-mongers. Life is, was and always will be a thing of great joy.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The week ahead looks like being a super productive time, so start each day early and aim to get through your to-do list by mid-afternoon at the latest. Then you can reward yourself with an evening of fun, games and maybe even some romance.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Some of the people you have to deal with this week will be touchy in the extreme, but now you know that you can promise yourself that you won’t respond to provocation. Misery loves company but you don’t have to let that company be you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your money situation won’t give you as much cause for concern over the next few days as it has done in recent weeks. Also, your social life is about to improve and for once it won’t be you picking up the lion’s share of the bills.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sacrifices you made earlier in the year are about to pay off both emotionally and financially. The opportunities that come your way over the next few days are a reward from the universe for doing the right thing and doing it well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mars, planet of ego and energy, remains in your birth sign just one more week, so make it a week to remember for all the right reasons. You don’t want to look back seven days from now and wish you had been more ambitious.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will question a lot of the assumptions on which your life is based this week, and that’s okay. But don’t fall into the trap of thinking you have to junk everything that went before and start again from scratch. You may regret it if you do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to find ways to balance your own self-interests with the interests of colleagues and people in positions of power. You do in fact share a great many goals in common, so start with what unites you rather than what divides you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mars in the career area of your chart will encourage you to fight your way up the ladder of success over the next few days and it’s possible that you will end up in a position of influence very soon. What will you do when you get there?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your rivals have enjoyed the upper hand in recent weeks but the cosmic picture is changing and it won’t be long before you are calling the shots again. For the next few days though keep a low profile and resist the urge to hit back at your critics.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The story you have been told by a friend contains only half the truth, so make it your goal over the coming week to find out what is going on. Are the facts really on their side as they claim? If not, why are they being so deceitful?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

For quite some time now you’ve had to put up with someone you don’t much respect poking their nose in your affairs but that disagreeable situation won’t last much longer. By this time next week you will be the one who is giving the orders.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com