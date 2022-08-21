Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Neptune link on your birthday means you must not be vague about your aims and ambitions. Others may come up with all sorts of reasons for not pushing too far or too fast but you must ignore them all. Think fast, act fast – and be first!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The message of the stars this week Aries is that consistent effort, even if only of limited power, will bring you more success than the occasional all-or-nothing surge of activity. For best results, draw up a plan and follow it step by step.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have missed out on a number of opportunities in recent weeks but there is no need to feel bad about it. When the sun moves in your favour again on the 23rd you will get no end of chances to make a name for yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t be surprised if you get a bit irritable over the next few days. The sun’s move into one of the more sensitive areas of your chart will make minor setbacks appear much larger than they really are. Strive to feel good about yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have kept your thoughts to yourself long enough and now you must speak up. Cosmic activity in the most open and outgoing area of your chart over the coming week will encourage you to say your piece. You certainly won’t be lost for words.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Even though the sun leaves your birth sign this week you will still be extremely active. Use your leadership skills to get like-minded people working together to create something that brings fame and fortune for all, but most of all for yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A new solar cycle gets underway when the sun enters your sign on Tuesday. Think about what you most want to accomplish over the next few weeks, then draw up a blueprint that will guide you from where you are now to where you most want to be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun’s entry into the most sensitive area of your chart this week marks the start of a more thoughtful phase. It won’t hurt you to look back over the past six months or so and pinpoint occasions when you could have done more or done better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Get more involved in other people’s problems over the next few days. You may not care much about loved ones’ petty worries but your ability to get to the root of an issue can help them get to a better place. You’ll feel good about yourself too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Go all out to impress people in positions of power this week. As the sun joins Mercury in the career area of your chart there should be no limit to your ambitions. The downside is you may have to take on more responsibility but that’s no great burden.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun’s move into your fellow earth sign of Virgo on Tuesday will bring out the adventurous side of your nature – yes, it does exist! Visit new places, meet new people and experience new situations. Your world is about to become a really fun place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be tempted to hide away from the world for a while this week, and maybe that’s not such a bad idea, but don’t disconnect from reality completely. You’re a part of what goes on around you, and a very important part at that.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun joins Mercury in your opposite sign this week and that could be a very good thing indeed for partnership issues. Don’t be afraid to speak up and let friends and loved ones and colleagues know what you think and why. They will respect your views.

