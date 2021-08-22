Your lookahead horoscope: August 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Uranus link on your birthday will quicken the pace of life for you over the next 12 months, which is good, but it will also tempt you to take risks that perhaps should be avoided, which is not so good. Common sense is your best friend.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun in the most dynamic area of your chart in recent weeks has brought plenty of fun times your way, but over the next few days you’ll need to get serious about everyday matters such as your work and your wellbeing. Don’t push yourself too hard.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As the sun moves into the most creative area of your chart you will find that some of the things that have been preventing you from giving your best no longer hold you back. Now it’s all systems go you can and you must do something remarkable.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no point getting worked up about people who cannot be bothered to make an effort, so turn your back on them and walk away. Family matters are going to become more important to you over the next few days, so that’s where to focus your energy.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Over the next few days you will get the chance to get out and about, and you must not waste it. The world has not seen nearly enough of you of late, so get your act together, brush up on your social skills and make a big impression.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more someone tries to hassle you to make a quick decision about a money matter the more you must insist on taking your time and getting it right. The only reason they are trying to hurry you along is to gain a financial advantage for themselves.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun’s move into your birth sign will, in a matter of days, maybe just hours, send your confidence soaring into the stratosphere. You have been far too negative in your thinking of late and need to start believing in yourself again, starting today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you feel inclined to withdraw from the hustle and bustle of daily life this coming week that’s fine. And even if you are still your usual sociable Libra self it will pay you to be more selective about who you spend your time with. Avoid negative types.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The task ahead of you now is to find ways to turn your opinions and beliefs into actions that bring benefits not just to you but to friends and family and people who rely on you in various ways. Be a force for good in the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As the sun moves into the career area of your chart new opportunities are sure to come your way. What you do with those opportunities is up to you, of course, but don’t waste them. You’re allowed to be ambitious and you’re equipped to be the best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Start making plans and make sure they are big ones. Cosmic activity in one of the most dynamic areas of your chart promises that the higher you aim the more you will achieve, so get out into the world and show what you are capable of.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If a relationship dispute of some kind is still dragging on you must resolve it immediately. If you allow it to continue any longer you may find it becomes impossible to find grounds for agreement – and that could spell the end of the affair.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

People will be a lot more demanding over the next few days but that does not mean you’ll fall out with them. On the contrary, the Sun’s move into your opposite sign is an invitation to find new and beneficial ways to work together. Get to it.

