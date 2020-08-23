 Skip to main content
Your lookahead horoscope: August 23

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There are times when you are tempted to believe that your shot at glory has come and gone, but what happens over the next few months will make it abundantly clear you are still in the game. Be ambitious, but don’t neglect your emotional and spiritual well-being.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will go further and faster over the next few days if you choose to use persuasion rather than coercion. Life does not have to be a battle – in fact, most people want to be on your side – so make allies instead of enemies. It could work wonders.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Be careful that your imagination does not trick you into believing things that are clearly untrue. By all means look at all possibilities over the next few days but use a bit of common sense when deciding what is real and what is most likely fake news.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Keep your long-term goals in sight at all times. If you lose track of what’s going on, and what other people are doing in your name, it could get confusing. You may not be able to see around the next corner but you can see what’s up ahead.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be in a dreamy sort of mood this week but you also need to be practical, especially when dealing with family situations that could easily get out of hand. Always think before you act and act only if you know what you are doing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Are you a lover or a fighter? Why not aim to be both? Your sign has a reputation for assertiveness, and sometimes you can be a bit aggressive too, but it will pay you to smooth over differences this week rather than blast your way through them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Everything is starting to fall into place and you may believe that you can do as you please. That may be true, for now, but be warned: if you act too high and mighty it could cause bad feeling that comes to the fore in the future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The cosmic powers that be are about to nudge you in a new direction and if you are smart you will happily go along for the ride. The less you resist the more opportunities you will get, not least because you won’t be wasting time arguing over nothing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is a good time to go public with ideas you have been considering for some time. If others can see you have faith in your own abilities they will have faith in you too, making so much more possible. It’s your turn to shine Scorpio, so be a star!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be aware of the fact but some very important people think highly of you, and if you play your cards right during the early part of this week your career could get a serious boost. Believe in yourself the way others believe in you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Now that both the sun and Mercury are moving through one of the most positive areas of your chart any doubts you had about the direction your life was taking should begin to fade. Happiness comes from knowing that what you do has meaning and purpose.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to accept that friends and relatives won’t always see things the same way as you. You also need to accept that it’s not a personal insult when they disagree with you. Sometimes you seem to believe that your view is the only view, but it isn’t.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You won’t need to be told when others are doing things that go against your interests – your sixth sense will warn you in plenty of time for you to take evasive action. Listen to what your inner voice tells you this week and act on it quickly and decisively.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

