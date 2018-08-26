Your lookahead horoscope: August 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday suggests you are still undecided about a relationship that most people think would be perfect for you. Listen to what your friends say by all means but if your heart says something different you must not ignore it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to get more in touch with your feelings Aries, and as this week’s full moon takes place in the most sensitive area of your chart you probably won’t have much choice in the matter. You’re not nearly as uncaring as you like to make out.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must expect people, even those you love, to be somewhat critical of your efforts this week. But they can only be critical if they know what you are up to, so keep your plans secret if you can. And if you can’t? Just try to ignore them.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Upheavals on the work front are inevitable now but there really is nothing to be afraid of. According to the planets, one stage in your career is coming to an end but as it does another stage will begin. Embrace change and make it work for you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be in a restless mood at the moment and this week’s full moon is unlikely to help. Don’t stay in the same old place with the same old people – that will just make you feel worse. Get out into the world and make things happen.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Money matters must be handled with care over the next few days, especially if you are the kind of Leo who likes to live large. The planets warn that your financial situation, while not precarious, does not leave you with much room to manoeuvre.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A full moon in your opposite sign means you could find yourself at odds with partners and loved ones over an issue that may seem important but is actually rather petty. Stay calm and keep things in perspective. If you’re not smiling then you’re doing it wrong.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you overdo it this week you are likely to suffer, so promise yourself right now that no matter how much others try to persuade you to work harder and faster you will stay within your comfort zone at all times. It’s your safe zone, too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Is a creative project of some sort worth carrying on with? You won’t know for sure until the end of the month, so give yourself some breathing space and don’t fret about what you must do. The universe will find a way to guide you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Disruption of some sort is to be expected this week but it will only be a negative thing if you react to it in the wrong way. Actually the more chaos there is the more opportunities will arise to enrich yourself both spiritually and materially.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Take care when travelling this week because the full moon may incline you to take foolish risks. Be careful, too, when talking with people who may not have your best interests at heart. Don’t give away information they might find ways to use against you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A rival or critic has got under your skin and it’s unlikely you will be able to relax until you have found a way to hit back at them. You could, of course, take the moral high ground and just let it go, but how likely is that?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This week’s full moon in your birth sign is a clear cosmic warning to steer clear of extreme situations and extremist people, both in your personal life and at work. Stay calm and don’t let anyone or anything get to you. Keep your emotions in check.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com