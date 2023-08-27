Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As Mars moves into the money area of your chart on your birthday this year a major priority will be finding ways to boost your income. But don’t let it become your only priority. Family and romantic relationships must be given equal time and attention.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Avoid all shades of wishful thinking over the next few days. Focus on the here and now and make sure that your time and your energy are directed at what matters in the real world, not the fantasy world that exists only in your head!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

In the eyes of some people you can do no wrong, and that’s nice, but don’t start thinking you can do as you please and get away with it. You must be ruthlessly honest about your shortcomings if you want to steer clear of trouble.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets warn you could easily go too far now and then find it impossible to stop, with consequences that don’t bear thinking about. By all means have fun over the next few days but steer clear of situations that bring out the worst in you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you meet while on the move will become a very good friend, and maybe something more. If it turns into a romance be sensible and take it a step at a time – don’t just throw yourself at them hoping they feel as strongly as you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you need cheering up then splash out on something you know will bring a smile to your face. It may cost a bit more then you think you can afford but some things are worth having whatever the price and this could be one of them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is a danger now that you could be a bit too casual in your approach to life and let friends and colleagues get away with things they should really be criticized for. Also, avoid buying gifts for people who are unlikely to appreciate it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Do what you can to help a friend in need but don’t do everything for them. If they’ve got themselves in trouble because of their own stupid actions it might be best if you let them suffer the consequences. How else will they learn?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may prefer to avoid confrontation but one individual will get on your nerves to such an extent over the next few days that you just have to confront them. Don’t hold back. Let them know in plain and simple language why you are so annoyed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone in a position of authority treats you like a favourite friend this week you course, be wary of their motives but the good news is they genuinely like you and want to assist you. Don’t let your suspicions spoil the good vibes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun in the supportive sign of Virgo makes this a productive time of year for you but don’t push yourself too hard. Lady Luck will smile on you whether or not you choose to make much of an effort, so sit back and enjoy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As Aquarius is one of the zodiac’s fixed signs you don’t always adapt well to changes, but what occurs over the coming week will encourage you to be more flexible in your outlook – and in return you’ll be rewarded with some pleasant surprises.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will feel more kindly and caring over the next few days, which is nice, but you need to be aware that not everyone will be as agreeable as you. Do what you can to help people in need but don’t ask for or expect any thanks.

