HOROSCOPE IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You don’t have to do anything special to get the best from the year ahead. Take life as it comes, day by day and moment by moment, and believe that the universe will protect and bless you. Good things come to those who expect them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You don’t have to be pushy and assertive to get things done but, on the other hand, it probably won’t hurt if you let others know you mean business. If they fear you a bit over the next few days they will most likely respect you too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make a point of agreeing with what others tell you this week, even if in reality you think most of it is mumbo-jumbo. Why waste your time arguing with people whose outlook on life is so limited they clearly can’t see what is really going on?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not be the most patient member of the zodiac family but it will pay you to be a little less forceful over the next few days. Others will respond to you better if you can make them believe you share their concerns, even if you don’t!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may seem as if all things are possible now but the planets warn you must not take anything for granted, least of all your current run of good fortune. In situations where there is money at stake you must not take chances – play it by the book.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to believe you cannot possibly lose at the moment but don’t get cocky about it because the cosmic powers that be will go out of their way to prove you wrong. Be ruthlessly realistic about each and every situation you find yourself in.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Stop looking over your shoulder in expectation that someone or something is chasing after you, because they are not. Your imagination has been playing all kinds of tricks on you of late but now it’s time to get over it. Live free from fear.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Resist the urge to get angry with someone this week, no matter how bad their crimes and misdemeanors may be. If you can find it in your heart to forgive them then the universe will see to it that your own past indiscretions are forgiven too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will breeze through life with the greatest of ease over the next few days. Situations that call for co-operation and mutual understanding – not always your strong points – will bring out the best in you. It doesn’t have to be you against the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be suspicious if something you found difficult to get to grips with in the past now comes easily you, but there is really no need. You have built up so much experience from your struggles that you could even become a bit of an expert.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The message of the stars for the coming week is that you must learn how to forgive yourself for the mistakes you have made. Wondering if you could have done things differently in the past is a waste of time – just do things differently as from today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is one of those times when you will get more done if you don’t try too hard. Both in your personal life and in your work you need to find that mental and emotional zone where everything comes naturally to you. It’s there, so look for it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you don’t feel much like pushing yourself over the next few days then just relax. Take a break from your labours and only do those things that inspire you on a deep, inner level. There is more to life than working and earning just to exist.

