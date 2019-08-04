Your lookahead horoscope: August 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars and Pluto combine on your birthday in a way that energizes you like never before, but you need to be careful how you use that energy. By all means push yourself hard, but make sure others benefit from your aims and ambitions. It’s not all about you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This may be one of the best times of the year for you but to make the most of it you must be both decisive and dynamic. If you receive an offer of some kind over the next few days then go for it. In the beginning was the deed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be afraid to make mistakes but that is not an invitation to do stupid things. Think before you act this week, and act only if it is truly in your interests to do so. There’s a lot to be said for taking your time.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t have to change your beliefs just because you are out of step with majority opinion. On the contrary, the planets suggest it’s the majority that has got it completely and utterly wrong and others will have to change to agree with you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your belief in a project of some kind may be high but as Jupiter, planet of enthusiasm, is undergoing one of its retrograde phases you must take care not to get carried away. Belief alone won’t make it a success – you need to be realistic too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The important thing now is that you don’t try to do everything, at least not all at the same time. With so much positive cosmic activity in your sign you may be super confident but you need to channel that confidence into just a few really special things.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Even Virgos make mistakes, so if you get something wrong during the early part of the week don’t beat yourself up about it. Learn what you can from the experience and then move on. There will always be another opportunity to shine.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If someone you work with says they are out of their depth and that you would do better carrying on without them, don’t believe it. Most likely they are simply trying to get out of doing their bit because they are lazy. Don’t be fooled.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The message of the stars for you this week Scorpio is that you need to ask nicely for what it is you desire. If you approach people in the right way they won’t hesitate to help you. However, if you make demands then most likely you’ll be ignored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Keep things as simple as possible this week. As Jupiter, your ruler, is going through one of its retrograde phases at the moment you may be tempted to make giant-sized plans but there is really no need. Keep everything you do on a human scale.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means take expert advice on a work or business matter but don’t automatically assume that it will be good advice. On a deeper level you already know what needs to be done, so listen to your inner voice and act on what it tells you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign is good for all kinds of relationships, so if you need to patch things up with a friend or loved one now is the time. You don’t have to admit that you were at fault – just let them know it no longer matters.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you feel like you need a break from your overbusy schedule then just take it. You seem to believe that you have to work twice as hard as everyone else to prove your worth but that’s nonsense. Just be yourself, and be kind to yourself too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com