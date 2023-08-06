Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Lady Luck will smile on you this year and bring the kind of opportunities most people would give their right arm for. That is not, however, an invitation to sit back and take things easy. Give every day every ounce of energy and ambition you possess.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Like it or not you will be in the public eye over the next few days, hopefully for the right reasons. It may be unsettling to have the spotlight shine on you so brightly but you can find ways to enjoy it. Put on a real Aries show!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you insist on going it alone now you risk missing out on an opportunity that has the potential to change your life. If, however, you willingly join forces with people who share your ambitions you will benefit in ways you cannot imagine.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What happens early in the week may take you by surprise but looking back later on you will realize you should have seen it coming. There have been some strong emotions building up of late and one way or another they must find an outlet.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Resist the urge to make wholesale changes over the coming week, because the planets indicate that the more you change things now the more you will want to change them back again at a later date – though by then it may not be possible.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun in your sign means this is your time of year and you will get more than your share of health, wealth and happiness. So don’t slip into a frame of mind where you believe you have to snatch at every opportunity that comes your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something will annoy you as the new weeks begins but don’t overreact. The sun in the most sensitive area of your chart has a way of magnifying negative emotions, so stay in command of your feelings no matter what the provocation may be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What other people see as a setback you will see as an opportunity to prove yourself. As one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you enjoy a challenge and will approach the problem with the kind of winning can-do attitude that works miracles.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You rarely if ever doubt your own ideas but that does not mean other people will believe in them or support them. The message of the stars for the coming week is that you may need to go it alone in the face of overwhelming opposition.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Jupiter, your ruler, endows you with the belief that you can accomplish anything, whatever the odds, but you also need to recognize that there are forces out there in the world that cannot be ignored. Strive to make allies, not enemies, this week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will tread on a few toes this week but that’s what people get for standing in your way. You are in no mood to take a detour for the sake of those who are slow of both mind and body. Take the most direct route to success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have to explain what’s going on to those you work and do business with it may be time to get some new partners. You can’t keep wasting your time and energy getting them up to speed on stuff they should know by heart.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more others try to deflect you from the path you have chosen to take the more you must push ahead as planned. The only reason they want you to change is because they fear you will show them up for the second-raters they are.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com