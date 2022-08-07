Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Challenges on the work front are likely over the coming year but if you rise above them and refuse to take what other people say and do personally you will not only survive but most likely thrive. Attitude is everything, so be outrageously positive.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart means you will come on strong, both at home and at work, but don’t come on so strong that you turn people against you. You’re really a nice person by nature, so tone down your act a little.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to get too involved in a friend’s personal issues or you could find yourself sucked in so deep you never get out again. You may sympathize with their plight but you are under no obligation to make their problems your own.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The pace of life will continue to fluctuate between very fast and hectic this week but that’s exactly how you like it. You are at your best when you are buzzing around here, there and everywhere. Friends and colleagues may end up exhausted though!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Recent successes have cheered you up no end but they are not set in stone. You know from long experience that what you get too easily can sometimes be taken away from you again a bit further down the line, so take nothing for granted.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to get your act together and get serious about whatever world-beating project you’ve been thinking about and talking about these past few weeks. The sun remains in your sign only until the 23rd, so make good use of the next two weeks.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more deeply you think about your life and the direction it is taking now the less likely it is that events will catch you by surprise later on. Don’t hesitate to turn down a social invitation if it threatens to take up too much of your personal time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no cosmic law that says you must always be first in everything you do. As a Libra you should know that if you strive too hard in one direction something is sure to pull you back toward the other extreme. Why go to extremes at all?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may seem as if the eyes of the world are on you, and maybe they are, but don’t let that affect what you are doing. One of the strengths of your sign is that you never break down under pressure – you possess 100 per cent self-belief.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun in Leo tempts you to take risks but as there is a full moon toward the end of the week you need to keep those risks at a manageable level. A step too far in the wrong direction could be the step that brings you down!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Having made a number of extravagant claims about what you are going to achieve the time is fast approaching when you will be expected to deliver. Make it your No.1 aim this coming week to back up your fine words with action.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in your opposite sign has curtailed your ability to do as you please over the past two weeks but that does not mean you have to just sit there and do nothing. If you are selective in your ambitions there is still a lot you can achieve.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The most important thing this week is that you keep both your ideas and your activities as simple as possible. The closer you get to the full moon on the 12th the harder it will be to think straight, so make sure your aims are easy to understand.

