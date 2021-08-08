Your lookahead horoscope: August 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday means there will be a huge luck factor working in your favor over the coming 12 months and you can and you must make the most of it. Try not to rationalize everything you want to do – just do it and let your instincts guide you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You cannot afford to let anyone, not even people you love, take liberties with you over the coming week. If they get the idea that you are an easy touch they won’t hesitate to push their luck even further, which could lead to some nasty confrontations.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart means you will be the centre of attention over the next few days and you need to embrace that. It won’t be possible to stay in the shadows, so enjoy the limelight and make it work for you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The message of the stars is that you must play by the rules. If you try to cut corners or change the way the powers that be say things should be done you are asking for trouble. That may not bother you now but it will do later on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Trust what a friend tells you, even though it may not be what you want to hear. The fact is they have more experience than you and can see the pitfalls that you are more likely to miss. Why would you not want to benefit from their advice?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something unusual will occur over the next few days and while it may be unsettling to begin with it will grow on you and you’ll soon become used to it. Change is not something you need to fear – change is something you need to embrace on every level.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some people get on your nerves in a big way and that’s a fact you cannot avoid, but you can find ways to reduce the negative impact they have on your thoughts and feelings. The best way is simply to laugh at what they say and do.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Why are you worrying about things that most likely will never happen? Maybe it has something to do with Venus, your ruler, moving through the most negative area of your chart, but whatever the reason you need to snap out of it. Enjoy life, don’t dread it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make more of an effort to reach out to people you love over the next few days. Yes, of course, they are well aware of your feelings for them but it’s always nice to be reminded and this is a really good time to enjoy a touch of romance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone whose support you may need in the future, either on a personal level or professionally, comes to you for assistance this week you must drop what you are doing and help get them out of a jam. Your Good Samaritan act will be much appreciated.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to take the ups and downs of life too seriously this week. Sometimes you get so involved in what is going on in the world that you lose sight of the fact that the number one rule is to have fun. Do you remember what that is?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What happens over the coming week may throw your plans into disarray but there is no point getting upset. On this occasion a bit of chaos might be a good thing, in that it stirs everything up to such an extent that new opportunities are sure to arise.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It seems that no matter how fun-loving those around you might be you just cannot get into the swing of things. Maybe that’s good. Maybe you have serious matters too deal with and cannot afford to waste time on frivolities. You’ll make up for it later.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com