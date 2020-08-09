Your lookahead horoscope: August 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You feel you have a special destiny and that feeling will grow as the year goes on. You are more likely to find out what that destiny is if you make friends with people who share your outlook on life. Together you can make the world a better place.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t hold back – give life everything you’ve got. There is so much cosmic activity working in your favour that almost anything you do will be a success, so get busy and start climbing your highest mountain, and don’t stop until it’s been conquered.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Chores may be tedious but the planets indicate that what you have to do this week could in fact be quite exciting, if you approach it from the right angle. Your state of mind is all-important: if you think something is going to be fun then it will be.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are on the move and meeting people this week it will not only be fun in itself but could also take your mind off an issue that has been giving you sleepless nights. Come next weekend the problem will most likely have resolved itself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is more than one way to get what you want, so be flexible and be ready to move in a direction you don’t usually travel if that is the route most likely to take you closest to your goal. Always have a fallback plan, or several.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun in your sign means you are very much at the centre of things now, and no doubt your ego will be swollen by all the compliments that come your way. Don’t believe them all though – some people will say anything to gain your approval.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone in a position of authority gives you a hard time this week then you must give them an equally hard time back. The planets warn if you stand there and take it they will be encouraged to pick on you again. Don’t let that happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Why wait for life to come to you when by getting out there and setting the agenda you can make things happen the way you want them to happen? The planets urge you to think nothing but positive thoughts – then surely your dreams will come true.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Are you reluctant to accept some kind of promotion because you fear you are not up to the job? if so, you should remind yourself of all the times in the past when you feared getting it wrong but ended up doing it better than everyone else.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Because so many of your opinions are at odds with the way most people think you are sure to attract disapproval, but no one can stop you believing what your sixth sense tells you is true. Speak up and spread your valuable message far and wide.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If friends and relatives seem unable to make up their minds about what you should be doing, then just do what feels right to you. Most likely they will follow your lead and have a surprisingly good time. They may even thank you for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You’ve been a bit too cautious in recent weeks and now you need to go right the other way and take a few risks. So long as they are calculated risks, as opposed to stupid ones, you stand every chance of ending the week ahead of the game.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Avoid other people’s petty squabbles this week, especially if you don’t know all the facts. The more they try to draw you in and get you involved the more distance you must put between them and you. It’s not your fight, so stay out of it.

