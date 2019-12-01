Your lookahead horoscope: December 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be even more sociable than usual this year and at times it will seem as if life is one big party. Maybe it is, but you need to be aware that not everyone is as naturally carefree as you. Make it your business to bring cheer to the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means offer a friend some advice this week but don’t feel as if you’ve been snubbed if they choose not to take it. The sad fact is that some people would rather get it wrong than admit that other people know better, so don’t take it personally.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone you have not seen in ages could make contact again over the next few days and, of course, you will be delighted. If they have made the effort to get back in touch with you then you must make the effort to meet up with them soon.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t seem to have been getting much sense out of a colleague or business partner lately but hopefully that will change over the coming week or so. Chances are they don’t know what they want, so give them a few suggestions – but don’t push it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are in one of those moods when you believe that the only way to renew your life is to junk everything that went before. That’s a bit too drastic, so think before you act and don’t start throwing out things you may need again in the future.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Even a Leo makes a mistake now and again, so don’t act like it’s the end of the world just because you gave a wrong answer to a question you should have been comfortable with. Next time you’ll get it right – and there is always a next time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have a tendency to worry for no good reason and the planets warn your emotions could get out of hand this week if you allow your more negative feelings to overwhelm you. Always be positive, always be happy, and always believe better times are coming.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The career side of your life is about to get a boost and well before the end of the year you will have a foot on the leadership ladder. It’s up to you how high you climb, of course, but you certainly have the talent to go all the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Do what feels right to you over the coming week, not what other people tell you should feel right. The more someone goes out of their way to convince you of something the more you should doubt they know what they are talking about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something you have managed to keep secret for ages will quite likely become public knowledge over the next few days and while it may be a touch embarrassing it will also free you from having to live a lie, and that’s more important by far.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Although the sun in the most sensitive area of your chart tends to play on your fears, other influences urge you to get out into the world and show you have what it takes. You may be an introvert by nature but you can still pull in the crowds.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Resist the urge to make an issue of something on the work front over the next few days. Laugh it off and let it go. What others say may be unfair but in the greater scheme of things it’s of no importance, so don’t waste your time on them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something you thought you would never be able to master will start to come easy to you over the next few weeks and soon you will be a bit of an expert. Don’t stop there though – keep at it and aim to be not just good but great.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com