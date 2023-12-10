Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you can no longer carry on with the same old routines. Stand back from what you are working on and ask yourself how you can bring new methods to bear that will make its long-term success more likely.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Ignore those who seem to believe that the only way to approach life is to be cautious in the extreme. Despite all its risks and problems the world is still a wonderful place and what you do over the coming week will make it more wonderful still.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have a secret or two you would prefer to keep to yourself but if they become public knowledge this week you must not be ashamed of them. Let everyone know how much you enjoy them and that you intend to enjoy them even more in the future.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Is it true that opposites attract? You are about to find out. The approaching new moon will throw you together with someone who seems as different from you as it is possible to get – but you may in fact be the perfect fit for each other.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s okay to believe that the old ways are often the best, but don’t take it too far over the next few days and refuse to have anything to do with new methods and routines. You still have to move with the times, especially on the work front.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You honestly seem to believe that you can take on the world and win. That’s great, but don’t get carried away and deal with several difficult tasks at the same time or you risk making a mess of them all. Be selective in your passions this week.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will have to deal with someone you don’t much like this week and the potential for conflict will be huge, but if you are smart you should be able to find ways to work together without coming to blows. Find a common goal you can aim for.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be a bit restless at the moment but the approaching new moon will provide you with an outlet for your wanderlust that should be a lot of fun. Don’t make plans that keep you at home or in the office – get out there and explore.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more others try to bribe or threaten you the more you will dig in your heels and refuse to do as they say. There is something in the Scorpio nature that enjoys being an immovable object and you will enjoy yourself a lot this week!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Whatever you want over the next few days is yours for the asking but don’t go mad and expect to get everything or it may not be such a fulfilling experience. If, however, you are selective in your desires it could be one of the best times ever.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s good that you have held back a bit over the last few weeks because what occurs next is going to change your goals in major ways. You will need to be at your best, physically and mentally, to defeat your rivals and take the top prize.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The fact that certain people disapprove of what you are doing is proof that you are on the right track. You must not let anyone, be they friend or foe, deflect you from your No. 1 aim this week – and that aim is to be No. 1.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not be overly ambitious but you know you can make a better job of what needs to be done than someone who is ahead of you in the chain of command. Make it your aim over the coming week to get promoted and take their place.

