Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Neptune’s influence on your birthday this year could make you an easy target for people who try to prey on your emotions. No matter what sob stories they come up with you must question everything you are told – chances are most of it isn’t remotely true.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to prioritize your aims over the next few days, because if you try to do anything and everything you will most likely end up doing nothing at all. Commit yourself to one major task and finish it before moving on to the next one.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be your usual happy-go-lucky self this coming week but that’s okay. What you lack in good humour you will more than make up for in ambition and application, and colleagues and employers will admire you greatly for it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

At some stage over the next few days you will see with the utmost clarity what needs to be done to improve a relationship. But will you actually do it? The planets warn if you don’t make the effort the relationship could head south and never come back.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be eager to push ahead with a work-related project but take it a step at a time. Map out a schedule that will get it done and dusted in a timely fashion, because if you rush it you may have to go back and do it again later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not want to ask friends and family for assistance but most likely you will have no choice in the matter – either you get help or you watch what you’ve been working on fall apart. Not even a Leo can do it all on their own.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If certain people have been taking you for granted then you need to let them know that you won’t let it continue. The planets indicate it is of the utmost importance that you stand up for yourself – or do you enjoy being walked on?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is a fine line between being professionally assertive and being needlessly aggressive and you need to keep an eye on that line so you don’t stray over it. If someone annoys you this week try seeing things from their point of view – it could explain a lot.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic changes during the early part of the week will affect you personally and it is of the utmost importance that you stay calm and let the situation develop a bit before deciding what action to take. Don’t put yourself under unnecessary pressure.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mars, planet of energy, joins the sun in your sign on Monday and almost immediately it will feel as if you’ve got some kind of super power that makes all things possible. That’s great, but trying to leap tall buildings might be taking it too far!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something you thought was a good idea a week or two back now looks like one of the worst ideas ever, so be brutal and junk it. There’s no need to feel bad about the situation. At least you allow yourself to have ideas, unlike a lot of people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how tough you think you are and no matter how much your connections have protected you in the past, you’ll be on the defensive over the coming week. In conflict situations it will pay you to back off a bit. It’s not cowardly, it’s common sense.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As Mars is about to enter the career area of your chart you must expect to be put to the test, not just once but every single day. The best way to deal with challenges is to meet them head on. What have you got to fear? Absolutely nothing.

