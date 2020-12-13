 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your lookahead horoscope: December 13

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Neptune link on your birthday means you cannot afford to take anything for granted. You will also need to keep your imagination within manageable limits. Yes, of course, you can dream, but will you be able to make those dreams come true?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you feel the urge to set off in a totally new direction then do so and don’t waste time looking back. This week’s eclipse will inspire you to expand your horizons, not just physically but mentally too. What new things can you learn about the world?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t hesitate to tell people what you really think about them this week, and if you don’t rate them highly they probably won’t enjoy it. Don’t be offensive for the sake of it but don’t say good things about bad people that everyone knows you don’t really mean.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The ball is in the opposition’s side of the court at the moment and you must wait to see how they choose to play it. Patience is the key to getting through this trying phase. Slow down your mind and your body as much as you can.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You’re in one of those moods when the more tasks get thrown at you the more you like it – you’re a real workhorse. But don’t take on so much that you are still trying to get it all finished a week from now. Set yourself reasonable time limits.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Whatever you begin over the next two or three days will end in triumph either just before the end of the year or early in 2021. The approaching eclipse will fire you up and make the most difficult tasks seem easy. Remember: Energy plus enthusiasm equals excellence.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s quite likely you will be in one of your critical moods this week, and no doubt with good reason, but try to take into account the fact that not everyone is a perfectionist like you. If they were then you wouldn’t be so special, would you?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will have no trouble getting others to do what you ask of them over the next few days. Because the solar eclipse falls in the communications area of your chart your silver tongue will persuade friends and family and colleagues to back you 100 per cent.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you get the chance to start something new over the next few days, something that could make you a decent amount of money, then go for it. Just remember that if you want to get seriously rich you must stick with the program. Make it a long-term project.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What would you do if you knew that your efforts were guaranteed to bring success? Make that aim your priority and go for it with everything you’ve got. A solar eclipse in your birth sign will add power to your purpose. You cannot possibly fail.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t need to go to extremes this week, though there is a distinct possibility that you will. It’s of the utmost importance that you recognize both your strengths and your weaknesses, because only by finding a sensible balance will you succeed in your aims.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As one of the zodiac’s Air signs you can be quite persuasive verbally, but if you want others to follow your lead you will need more than fancy words and phrases. What vision can you offer that will inspire them? Make it one they can clearly understand.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What you need to recognize this week is that you are negotiating from a position of strength, even if some of your rivals appear to be better placed. You don’t need might on your side, not when you have the power of the universe behind you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies