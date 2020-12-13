Your lookahead horoscope: December 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Neptune link on your birthday means you cannot afford to take anything for granted. You will also need to keep your imagination within manageable limits. Yes, of course, you can dream, but will you be able to make those dreams come true?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you feel the urge to set off in a totally new direction then do so and don’t waste time looking back. This week’s eclipse will inspire you to expand your horizons, not just physically but mentally too. What new things can you learn about the world?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t hesitate to tell people what you really think about them this week, and if you don’t rate them highly they probably won’t enjoy it. Don’t be offensive for the sake of it but don’t say good things about bad people that everyone knows you don’t really mean.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The ball is in the opposition’s side of the court at the moment and you must wait to see how they choose to play it. Patience is the key to getting through this trying phase. Slow down your mind and your body as much as you can.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You’re in one of those moods when the more tasks get thrown at you the more you like it – you’re a real workhorse. But don’t take on so much that you are still trying to get it all finished a week from now. Set yourself reasonable time limits.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Whatever you begin over the next two or three days will end in triumph either just before the end of the year or early in 2021. The approaching eclipse will fire you up and make the most difficult tasks seem easy. Remember: Energy plus enthusiasm equals excellence.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s quite likely you will be in one of your critical moods this week, and no doubt with good reason, but try to take into account the fact that not everyone is a perfectionist like you. If they were then you wouldn’t be so special, would you?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will have no trouble getting others to do what you ask of them over the next few days. Because the solar eclipse falls in the communications area of your chart your silver tongue will persuade friends and family and colleagues to back you 100 per cent.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you get the chance to start something new over the next few days, something that could make you a decent amount of money, then go for it. Just remember that if you want to get seriously rich you must stick with the program. Make it a long-term project.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What would you do if you knew that your efforts were guaranteed to bring success? Make that aim your priority and go for it with everything you’ve got. A solar eclipse in your birth sign will add power to your purpose. You cannot possibly fail.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t need to go to extremes this week, though there is a distinct possibility that you will. It’s of the utmost importance that you recognize both your strengths and your weaknesses, because only by finding a sensible balance will you succeed in your aims.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As one of the zodiac’s Air signs you can be quite persuasive verbally, but if you want others to follow your lead you will need more than fancy words and phrases. What vision can you offer that will inspire them? Make it one they can clearly understand.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What you need to recognize this week is that you are negotiating from a position of strength, even if some of your rivals appear to be better placed. You don’t need might on your side, not when you have the power of the universe behind you.

