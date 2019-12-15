Your lookahead horoscope: December 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Jupiter-Uranus link on your birthday means you need to expand the way you look at and interact with the world. Above all you need to recognize that there is a positive cosmic pattern to everyone’s existence. We are all on this great adventure together.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can ask for any favours you like now – and people will go out of their way to get you whatever it is that you need. The universe is very much on your side Aries, and just about everyone wants to be on your side as well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Stick to what you know best and don’t let other people persuade you to start something new that you don’t know much about. You may come across as a bit unadventurous but rather that than do something you don’t have to and make a mess of it!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Partnerships of all sorts are under really good stars at the moment, so there is no need to be suspicious if someone you don’t know that well says they want to be on your team. In fact it could be the start of a constructive and profitable friendship.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be minded to forgive someone for causing you grief but if you do are they likely to do it again? That is the question you need to ponder, and if the answer is “yes” then don’t be quite so forgiving. Make sure the punishment fits the crime.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to get out and about and see be seen. Wherever you go and whatever you do during the early part of the week you will be greeted warmly by the people you meet. Your big Leo heart pounds so loudly that everyone can hear it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What you receive over the next two or three days may not be what you expected, or what you wanted, but in the fullness of time you will come to see it is precisely what you require. The universe knows your needs better than you do yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You appear to be in one of those laidback Libra moods where you cannot be bothered to get worked up about the world and its problems. Quite right too. Nothing you say or do is going to change things so you might as well sit back and enjoy life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be itching to get started on something new but the planets warn you need to keep your enthusiasm under control for a few more days. The sun’s change of signs on the 22nd will be the signal to get moving again – and you’ll move fast.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The only reason why a minor task has become a major chore is because you have the wrong attitude toward it. Instead of wishing you were doing something else, focus on the task itself and make the best possible job of it. Enjoyment makes it easy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

So many people think you are special – and so many people are right. If you are making this sort of impression now just think what kind of impression you will make a week from now when the Sun moves into your sign. You’re No. 1!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If your daily round has become a bit of a bore of late then find ways to spice it up. If those ways are frowned upon by people whose outlook on life is too negative for your tastes then so much the better. Shake things up a bit!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have faced bigger challenges than this in the past and come through unscathed, so what are you worried about? Whatever comes your way over the next few days you can and you will deal with it with ease. You possess hidden depths of courage and creativity.

