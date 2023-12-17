Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Neptune’s influence on your birthday will tempt you to believe the most outlandish things, but your somewhat bizarre approach to life will attract like-minded people whose ideas inspire you to dig deeper into life than ever before. What you discover will delight you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more you seek approval from other people over the coming week the less likely it is you will get it, so have faith in your own decisions and act as if you know that what you choose to do will work out for the best – and it will.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The fact that you are bored with your routine will encourage you to make some major changes but with mind planet Mercury now moving retrograde you would be wise to question if those changes are truly necessary. Most things are okay just as they are.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be inclined to believe that the best way to deal with a complicated money matter or business issue is to ignore it but all that will do is postpone the day of reckoning. You must find a way to sort it out – not later, but now!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It should by now be crystal clear that a certain course of action is necessary, not only for the sake of your cash-flow situation but also for the sake of your own peace of mind. You don’t have to ask anyone’s permission, just do it extremely well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more demands you make this week the less you are likely to get, so curb your tendency to act as if the world owes you everything and show a little modesty instead. It may only be an act but you know how to put on a show.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s good to have a picture in your mind’s eye of all the good things that are going to be coming your way very soon, but make sure your dreams are not too outrageous or the gap between fantasy and reality may be too wide to cross.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem to believe that the clock is ticking and that if you don’t act soon you will miss out on a great opportunity. In fact the opposite is true: If you act in haste you could commit yourself too early and have nothing to show for it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you find yourself in a situation that is not to your liking you must do whatever it takes to remove yourself from the scene as quickly and cleanly as you can. Sometimes even a Scorpio has no choice but to beat a hasty retreat!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must abide by the rules of whatever game it is you are playing, because the planets warn if you cut corners you will create a great many enemies. Why would you need to seek an unfair advantage when you are already so far ahead of your rivals?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you say or do something extreme over the next few days you will regret it later on when you realize that it has turned people against you. This is one of those occasions when it might be best to keep your more questionable opinions to yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mercury in the most sensitive area of your chart is making you either unnecessarily pessimistic or outrageously optimistic and both attitudes could get you into trouble. Strive for a more moderate approach, to just about everything, over the next few days.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to stop thinking like a victim and start using both the intellect and the intuition that the universe blessed you with. As the most advanced sign of the zodiac you possess almost unlimited potential, but it won’t mean anything unless you choose to use it.

