Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you need to find ways to adapt to what those around you are doing. They won’t change their ways but if you can change yours you will make life so much easier for yourself – and more enjoyable too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to remember that there are only 24 hours in a day and that you cannot possibly do everything all in one go. Try not to start a new project in a mad rush of enthusiasm, because if you do you may wear yourself out by midweek.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Career-related activities should go well for you over the coming week but you need to be aware at all times that you are not the only one competing for awards and attention. Might it be possible to turn some of your rivals into allies?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do something that makes you glad to be alive over the next few days. As the effects of the full moon in your sign fade you will bounce back bigger and better than ever. Gemini has a genius for finding silver linings in the darkest of clouds.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You might be a bit too tough at times this week. You don’t always have to be ruthless when dealing with rivals and competitors, so find ways you can win without turning others against you. Maybe work on the same side for a change?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will have no choice but to take other people’s opinions into account as the week wears on. You won’t have to subdue your own ego completely but you will need to recognize that you’re not the only one with valid needs and desires.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Jupiter in the well-being area of your chart will perk you up considerably over the next few days and with your new-found energy you will push ahead quickly toward your No.1 goal. Don’t do it all on your own though – get loved ones to help.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Give some thought to what you would like to do early in the new year, because the more time you spend planning the more likely it is you will hit the ground running in January. Think long-term but deal with what is in front of you too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It should by now be clear that if you want to get ahead in the world professionally you need to get your financial house in order first. Wondering where your next dollar is going to come from is a distraction you can live without.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A positive attitude is sure to lead to positive results and with the sun and Mars on your side this week you won’t find it hard to be upbeat about life. But don’t get carried away and start thinking you cannot lose – that’s just asking for trouble.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have come up with a lot of good ideas recently but may be frustrated that you have not been able to profit from them. Don’t worry. When the sun enters your sign on Tuesday you’ll get more opportunities than you know what to do with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A new phase in your life is about to begin and once it is underway there will be no going back. Any strong attachments you have with the past will be tested between now and the new year. Don’t carry any unnecessary baggage into the future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will be motivated to prove yourself to employers and people in positions of power over the next few days, and that’s good, but don’t push so hard that you risk straining yourself. Always be aware of your physical, mental and emotional limits.

