Your lookahead horoscope: December 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your interest in matters that are more “spiritual” in nature will grow over the coming 12 months and it will most likely have a knock on effect on the way you interact with people and the way you do business. Remember, no one wins unless everybody wins.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

People will bend over backward to help you this week and won’t expect a thing from you in return. Also, if you need a loan from a bank or some other kind of financial assistance now is a good time to ask. You may get the answer you’re looking for.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Forget about what went wrong in the past and start looking forward to all the things that will go right in the future. And when does the future start? It starts right now. And where does it start? Wherever you happen to be at this moment in time.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are not in the mood for work this week then don’t force yourself. Almost certainly you will make a poor job of what you do and most likely will have to go back to it and start again later on. Take the day off – you’ve earned it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Venus, planet of harmony, moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today, so if you are not feeling too good about things at the moment, don’t worry, you’ll be back in the groove before you know it. Life can only get better.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Use your Leo charm to persuade people you live, work and do business with to see things your way. Chances are they won’t take much persuading at all and by early next week you will all be pulling in the same direction again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The best time to say your piece – especially if you know it will rub some people up the wrong way – is now that Venus is moving into the communications area of your chart. The words will flow like honey from your lips.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t let money worries stop you from enjoying yourself this week. Yes, you should be watching the pennies but the planets indicate you won’t lose out in the long-term if you have a bit of fun right now, whatever the short-term cost.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something that has been worrying you for as long as you can remember will fade from memory in a matter of days, maybe even hours. Your fears were completely unfounded and now that you can see that so much more becomes possible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must expect one or two changes over the next few days but in the main they will be the kind of changes you enjoy. Also, ask yourself what you can do to make a positive change in the world. Give your charitable instincts room to grow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Just because you disagree with someone on professional matters does not mean you cannot get along with them, and positive influences in the friendship area of your chart will make it easy for you to find common ground, at least on a personal level.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something that has been troubling you for several weeks will suddenly make sense and no doubt you will kick yourself mentally for having allowed it to get so out of hand. Never mind. You know where you are now and that’s what really matters.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem desperate to be on the move at the moment and with Venus heading into the most adventurous area of your chart there is nothing stopping you from leaving. Don’t be too impetuous though. Make sure you book a return journey.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com