Your lookahead horoscope: December 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your mind is a powerful tool, and with the sun linked to Mercury on your birthday this year every thought you have will eventually find its way into the material world. Try to get your head round the fact that you mostly create your own destiny.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is a hugely important time for you as first Mercury and then the sun move into the area of your chart that governs your standing in the world. Who do you want to be? What do you want to accomplish? Put a name to your dream.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What you thought was a major issue yesterday will become a trivial issue today, and by this time tomorrow you won’t even be thinking about it. Your outlook on life is about to go through a massive change, and it’s a change for the better.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Matters of a joint financial nature will take up an increasing amount of your time over the next few weeks and into the new year. It is of the utmost importance that you have defined what it is you are hoping to achieve. Be precise in your thinking.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun is about to begin the second half of its annual journey through your chart, making this a great time to take stock of how far you have come and how far you still need to go. Be ruthless in your assessment. Don’t lie to yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

With the sun and Mercury moving into the work area of your chart over the next 48 hours you need to take stock of how much time and energy you are putting into your various activities. Can you do less in some areas? You can, and you must.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Set your sights high and then go even higher. One of the best times of the year – perhaps any year – is about to begin and you must allow yourself to believe that anything and everything is possible. Your belief will make it a reality.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What you most need to recognize now is that there is really no such thing as coincidence. A number of events are about to occur that at first sight might seem random and unrelated. Dig a little deeper though and you’ll find no end of connections.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Now that Mercury and the sun are about to move into the most sociable area of your chart you’ll find your voice again. In fact you may have a hard time keeping your mouth shut! Try not to let slip any financially or professionally sensitive information.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s time to get serious about your dreams and that means not just thinking about them but doing the everyday things that can help bring them about. Also, refuse to waste any more energy on trivial matters and frivolous people. Focus only on what is important.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mercury moves into your sign today and the sun joins it there tomorrow, marking the start of a major new cosmic cycle. If you reach for fame and fortune in the weeks and months to come there is every chance you will accomplish something truly outstanding.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to be too hard on yourself today. Yes, you have made mistakes and, yes, you will have to pay for them, but in the greater scheme of things they are of only minor importance. What really matters is that you can find ways to profit from them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Every problem you face has a simple solution, so stop that meaningless chatter that is messing with your head and let the universe send you the answers. How did you arrive at your present state of confusion? By allowing too many thoughts to pollute your mind.

