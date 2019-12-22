Your lookahead horoscope: December 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Pluto link on your birthday will add a touch of iron to your nature and anyone who thinks they can bully you is going to realize you are not the pushover they thought you were. What happened to your easygoing attitude? Who knows, but it’s gone!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What is your place in the world? Are you happy with it? If not then it’s time to see what you can do to improve your position and make a name for yourself. If your social status and professional reputation are important to you then you must act.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will feel a great sense of freedom now that the sun is moving in your favour again. You no longer have to worry so much about what other people are up to, enabling you to take off and have some fun times of your own.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun moves into one of the more intense areas of your chart today, so you may need to remind yourself not to get uptight about matters that on most other occasions would not bother you in the slightest. It’s just life, and life should be fun.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t let anyone rush you into doing things that you are not 100-per-cent sure you want to be doing. Partners and colleagues could be somewhat pushy over the next few days and you must stand up for yourself. Recognize the value of that simple word “No”.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have been both creative and dynamic in recent weeks, which has helped get many important things done. Now, though, you need to slow down and focus on the two or three things that mean the most to you. Your time and energy are not unlimited.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

One of the best times of the year begins today as the sun moves into the sympathetic sign of Capricorn. The cosmic gods of good fortune are smiling on you, so smile back and accept all the pleasant and profitable opportunities they will be sending your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The fun times must come to an end sooner or later and it would appear that time is now. Over the next few weeks you will be required to cut back on your social life (not completely, of course) so you can spend more time with people who love you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t have to change the person you are just to please other people. You were born under the fixed sign of Scorpio, which means you are who you are and that’s it. Anyone who tries to change you today, or any day, is not to be trusted.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As the sun leaves your sign today your confidence may dip a little but you won’t be down for long – you have the knack of bouncing back even bigger and better than before. One thing that does need to be bigger is your pay packet. Give it some thought.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun is moving into your sign and no doubt you want to get started on many new things, but don’t do everything at once. Your best friend is your schedule, and if you have not yet drawn one up for the next few weeks then do so now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What you find hard to do in the short-term will be what you find easy in the long-term. Why? Because you refuse to be second best. You may feel under pressure now but some time in the new year you will look back and realize how fortunate you were.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try to keep information you have been entrusted with a secret. You may be tempted to drop a few hints to your friends but if you do you risk disaster should your indiscretion leak out. Is it really so difficult to keep your mouth shut?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com