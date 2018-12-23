Your lookahead horoscope: December 23

Open this photo in gallery Capricorn The Globe and Mail

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more others try to dictate what you should be doing with your time and energy this year the more you must resist and do something completely different. Their aggressiveness can be the fuel that motivates you to make something of your life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to get rid of all that emotional junk that is clogging up your life and making it hard for you to concentrate on what is truly important. Make this the time you turn your life around. Be ruthless over the coming week, especially with yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to make your plans too complicated over the next few days, because not only will that create confusion among those around you but it will make it harder for you to get your bearings too. Simplify your life in every possible way.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be tempted to take some kind of risk but as the sun is moving through the wealth area of your chart you should ask yourself what it might mean financially if you get it wrong. Or are you so rich you can afford to lose big?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be somewhat emotional over the next few days, due mainly to the lingering effects of the recent full moon. You need to find a positive way to let all that pent-up feeling out into the world – a way that creates rather than destroys.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The best way to overcome your fears is to throw yourself at whatever it is that worries you the most. Yes, of course, it could go wrong and you could end up in casualty, but more likely you will triumph and walk away unscathed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The recent full moon seemed to bring a new sense of urgency to what you are working on and over the next few days you will find ways to turn that inner desire to make a difference into concrete accomplishments in the outside world.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There may be times over the next few days when you start to question whether you are in the right line of work. But don’t be hasty and give up what you’ve got, at least not before you have something better to take its place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Social opportunities will come thick and fast over the next few days and even if you are the sort of Scorpio who prefers to keep a low profile you will be the centre of attention. Put on your public face and put on a show. You’re worth watching.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will get no end of advice from friends and family members concerning money matters this week and most of it will be contradictory. So who do you listen to? You listen to yourself. Quiet your mind and let your inner voice speak. It knows the answers.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The recent full moon made it abundantly clear that you cannot depend on other people to give you the things that you most desire. But that’s okay. Now the sun is in your sign you are quite capable of getting those things for yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be convinced that your way of looking at an issue is correct, and maybe for you it is, but if you could see the situation from a wider and higher perspective you would realize there is no one right answer. Make that your main aim this week.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s always best to work as part of a team and with the sun moving through the area of your chart that favors group activities your teammates could very soon be your friends. What’s done for the greater good is done for your good as well.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com