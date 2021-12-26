Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your insight into what motivates rivals and competitors will come in handy over the next 12 months, not least because it will enable you to think two steps ahead of them. You’ll be the one who is setting the pace – they’ll be the ones playing catch-up.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Adopt a wait-and-see attitude before pushing ahead with your plans. The cosmic picture is a bit changeable at the moment, so what you do this week may have to be undone around the turn of the year. What’s the rush? Time is very much on your side.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in one of the best areas of your chart means you are on the right track and making significant progress. It may seem a bit slow going between now and the first few days of 2022 but things will pick up rapidly after that. Be ready.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you do not approve of what certain people are up to then you have two choices: You can keep your thoughts to yourself or you can make a noise about it. Do you really want to get involved in another row? If not, keep your lips sealed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may feel sorry for someone who is going through a tough time but the fact is they brought the situation on themselves and only they can get themselves out of it. Encourage them to be brave and make bold decisions but don’t do more than that.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may believe that a colleague has been saying things about you behind your back but even if they have you are advised not to react in any way. If words are all they’ve got then obviously they are coming at you from a position of weakness.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A difficult situation is gaining momentum and all you can do is let it run its course and see where it takes you. There is at least a 50-50 chance that you will be delighted with the way things work out over the next few days.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more you try to tell a loved one that they need to change their ways the more they will dig in their heels and refuse to budge even an inch. Use a bit of reverse psychology on them: praise them to the skies for what they’re doing wrong!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are no stranger to making sacrifices for other people but where one particular friend is concerned you’ve done enough and must do no more. Let them know you won’t be there to catch them if they trip up again. Let their bruises be their teacher.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Although the festive season is in full swing you may be feeling a bit subdued. There’s been such a frenetic build-up this year that you may have overdone it, physically and mentally, so be kind to yourself and take a break if you need it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Are you doing something because you want to do it or because you think it is expected of you? If it’s the latter, stop immediately. You are under no obligation to sign up to the latest fad or fashion. You’re a free individual, not a robot.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you get the chance to do something you have wanted to do for years then seize it and don’t worry what the consequences might be. Even if it goes wrong (and it won’t) you’ll be pleased you made the effort. Keep believing and keep moving forward.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Despite what some people may be saying you don’t need to change course, nor do you need to make excuses for your behavior. With Jupiter moving in your favor in a matter of days the world will soon be singing your praises – as it should!

