Your lookahead horoscope: December 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Although you don’t always show it you possess a sensitive nature and your ability to tune in to what other people are feeling emotionally will come in handy over the next 12 months. Help friends and loved ones when you can, but don’t neglect to help yourself as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Life should become a lot more exciting over the next few days. On the work front, especially, there will be plenty of challenges, mostly of the kind you enjoy. You are at your best when the going gets tough, because that’s when you get going too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There are so many things you wish you had said to family members but for one reason or another never got around to. It doesn’t matter. There will be opportunities to express yourself over the next few days, and loved ones already know how much you care.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

An offer of some kind will come your way between now and the turn of the year, but the planets warn you will need to think carefully before heading off in a direction you have no way of knowing will be right for you. Don’t rush it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you know how to be assertive, but you are also sensitive to the fact that you are more likely to get your way through persuasion rather than pressure. Bear that in mind this week before confronting someone directly.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It won’t be long before the world is full of possibilities again, so stay calm and don’t let your current worries, be they of a personal, professional or financial nature, get you down. If a storm comes along just find some cover and wait it out.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be true that all roads will eventually take you to where you are destined to be but that does not mean you should just sit back and let life dictate terms. There are still plenty of choices you can make to ensure the journey is enjoyable.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A small piece of bad news that comes your way early in the week will be eclipsed by a big piece of good news that comes your way later in the week, so stay calm, be happy and keep your dreams firmly at the forefront of your mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There may be times this week when you fear you have bitten off more than you can chew, but you can cope, so don’t panic. As a Scorpio you find it easy to hide your emotions, so put on your poker face and let your rivals do the worrying.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to consider that there may be no such thing as luck in the greater scheme of things. Could what you are experiencing, be it good or bad, be the result of decisions you have made? Yes it could, so make better decisions in future.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Stay cool and stay calm and stay right where you are even if friends and family members say you would be better off going some place with them. All you want now is a bit of peace and quiet in your life. It’s not too much to ask.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will accomplish more this week if you approach life in a light-hearted manner. Yes, of course, some things are of major importance but even those things won’t seem so challenging if you find reasons to smile rather than frown. Those reasons are all around you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not see the point in what you are being asked to do but do it anyway and make a good job of it. By the end of the week you will get a glimpse of the bigger picture and realize why your input was so important. It always is.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com