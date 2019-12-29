Your Lookahead horoscope: December 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As Mercury moves into your sign on your birthday your mind will be razor sharp and you will know without a shadow of a doubt what it is you must do. Remember, success is not something that occurs in the future, success is what you do here and now.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t take a back seat and wait for others to make decisions for you – make them yourself and get a head start on your rivals. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart urges you to seize the initiative and, having seized it, never let it go again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun and Jupiter in your fellow earth sign of Capricorn makes all things possible, and now that mind planet Mercury is moving in your favour too you can easily put a name to your dream. Aim to move up in the world in leaps and bounds.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As your ruling planet Mercury changes signs so your outlook will change as well. For one thing you will be more inclined to look ahead in terms of months and years rather than just days and weeks – which could have huge benefits for you financially.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are looking to attract romance into your life then what happens in the run-up to the new year will boost your options. Be open to people who approach you out of the blue – this is no time to be suspicious. They may be looking for love too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Others can chase after the latest fad or fashion if they wish but you are not so fickle and will stick with what you know and trust. You know from long experience that “the next big thing” is rarely as great as some people say it is.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, is joining the sun and Jupiter in the most dynamic area of your chart, and if you were not excited about your prospects before then you should be now. Identify what it is you want most from life, then work towards it with courage and confidence.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As an air sign you don’t often let your emotions show but you really do need to open up a bit and let friends and loved ones know that you are feeling fragile at the moment. Not only will they understand but they will help you smile again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something you hear from a reliable source will shock you this week but after a bit of thought you will realize that you should have seen the signs yourself. In future it might help if you don’t expect everyone to think the same way as you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not agree with what a friend or loved one wants to do but go along with it anyway. If it works out well you will have fun. If it goes wrong you will be there to help pick up the pieces. It’s all part of life’s rich tapestry.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is a time and a place for everything and it would appear that your time is now and your place is here. Rarely has there been such an array of cosmic omens working in your favor, so be bold and act as if you cannot fail – and you won’t.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There may be times over the new year period when you are anxious for no obvious reason, but that is a perfectly natural reaction to the changes taking place in your life. Strive to be positive in all situations, because only good things are coming your way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You know that a friend or family member is up to something but you cannot for the life of you work out what it might be. That is probably for the best, as you would only worry if you knew the truth. On this occasion Pisces ignorance is bliss!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com