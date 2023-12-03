Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A tense link between Mars and Jupiter, your ruler, on your birthday this year means you must avoid going to extremes both in your personal life and at work. The middle way is always the better way, though you may have to learn that the hard way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will be in no mood to take prisoners as the new week begins but try not to offend too many people or you could find yourself opposed by just about everyone. Treating people with respect is a sign of maturity, not weakness.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The conditions you need for success are all there now but it won’t happen as if by magic – both the planning and the effort must come from you. Take a small step in the direction of your dreams and then just keep going.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may feel it is your duty to back the underdog this week but the planets warn you would be better off keeping out of the fight completely. Even if your efforts do make a difference no one will thank you for it, so why bother?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you make an effort to get along with all sorts of people this week then all sorts of people will make an effort to assist you in your endeavours. If strangers feel comfortable in your presence they will open up to you in beneficial and profitable ways.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun in your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius does wonders for your drive and ambition at this time of year and there really is nothing you cannot accomplish now. Remember though that you don’t have to accomplish everything, at least not all in one go.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something disruptive is likely to occur during the early part of the week but it will be disruptive in a positive way, at least for you. Not only that but your powers of persuasion will earn applause and admiration from everyone, even your enemies.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No one has the right to force you to do things you don’t want to do. Keep that thought in mind at all times over the coming week, especially when it seems as if powerful forces are lined up against you. If you refuse them, what can they do?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You might prefer to smash your way past an obstacle of some kind but the planets warn if you do you will encounter even bigger obstacles further down the line. Look for more subtle, and longer-lasting, ways to get your ambitions back on track.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are in no mood to tell friends and colleagues what they want to hear, especially when you know it isn’t true. Call it as you see it and expect to get some resistance in return. One day they will thank you for your honesty, though not yet.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Go easy on yourself over the next few days, because your tendency to push yourself harder than you push other people is taking a toll. At this time of year you need to recharge your physical and emotional batteries. You’re not some kind of superhero.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Family matters may be a bit confusing at the moment, what with both Jupiter and Uranus moving retrograde through the domestic area of your chart, but nothing bad will come of it, so keep smiling and keep reminding loved ones how much you care.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not be the life and soul of the party now but that’s no bad thing. There are some serious issues that need to be dealt with and while it’s good to have a smile on your face it’s hardly the most essential thing at the moment.

