Your lookahead horoscope: December 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

According to the planets you have a special task to perform, something that only you have the right combination of mental and emotional and physical attributes to see through to the end. What is that task? You’ll find out very soon, so stay alert.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make an effort to get out and about and meet as wide a range of people as possible over the next few days. As Mars moves into your sign you will want to do things for yourself but it will be a lot more fun doing them with others.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be the sort who changes your opinions too often, if at all, but events over which you have no control will compel you to try different routes and methods. A flexible approach is a must if you are going to realize your ambitions.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t waste time finding out what other people think about your plans. Why should you care? People will respect you more if you have the courage of your convictions and go all out to reach your goals, whether they agree with them or not.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Chances are you will disagree quite strongly with someone on a professional level over the next few days and how you handle the situation will go a long way toward determining whether you win or you lose. Stay calm and use your superior intellect.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It will pay you to take a bit of time to tie up loose ends today, because when Mars moves in your favor in midweek you won’t want anything holding you back, certainly not anything of a trivial nature. Get your act together then move swiftly ahead.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If life has been a bit dull of late then things should liven up considerably early in the new week. With the sun moving through the most dynamic area of your chart all outcomes are possible, but you’ve got to really, really want them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you have got something to say – and according to the planets you’ve got plenty to say! – then take a deep breath and get on with it. No one can read your mind, so speak up and use language that everyone understands. Try to keep it clean though!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The only thing that can stop you from turning dreams into realities is your own self-doubt. It may seem to others as if you are the most confident person in the world but deep down you have doubts and your priority now is to overcome them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you don’t like the way certain things are being organized then speak up and let everyone know why you are less than impressed. You don’t have to be arrogant about it but you do have to let others know why your ideas are better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Although the sun in your sign boosts your can-do attitude, with Saturn also strong in your chart you must make sure that everything you attempt is planned well in advance and that you have the skills to make it happen. Work smarter, not harder.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you think of as a friend seems to believe that you need to live up to the image they have of you, but they are wrong. The only image that matters is your self-image and if you are happy with that then, frankly, nothing else counts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Honesty is the best policy by far and before Mars leaves your sign on Tuesday, you will have to come clean with a friend or loved one about what you really think and feel. They might not like it but they need to know.

