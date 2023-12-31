Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter, planet of good fortune, is strong on your birthday this year, so if you think lucky then you will be lucky in most situations. Both in your personal life and in your career the next 12 months could be extra special, so make an extra special effort.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The old year is coming to an end but with so many interesting things to look forward to in 2024 you are quite happy to move on without a backward glance. One of the great things about your sign is that you live only for tomorrow.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t worry if you are compelled to act by events over which you have no control, because the planets foretell only good things for you in the year to come. Jupiter in your sign is a wonderful omen for success. Times will change very much for the better.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not be able to come and go as you please at the moment but there is still a great deal you can do to get 2024 off to a perfect start. Relationships are under excellent stars, so plan to do something fun with the people you love.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Stay alert as the old year comes to an end, even if you are out on the town having fun with family and friends. Something you see or hear at a party or social gathering will get you thinking on a much higher creative level.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are behind in your schedule you might as well forget it and enjoy the end of this year and the start of the next. What’s done is done and cannot be undone, and what isn’t done can wait until you are in a more industrious mood.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets warn there is a danger you may give the benefit of the doubt to someone who clearly does not deserve it. A new year may be a time for new beginnings but you should know by now that some people are incapable of changing their ways.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, in the most sociable area of your chart will bring out the best in you as the old year turns over into the new. Not only will you get the chance to be a party person but you could make some seriously useful contacts as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you feel like going on a spree this week then don’t hold back. You may regret it early in the new year but that is then and this is now and you intend to have as much fun as is humanly possible, regardless of the eventual cost.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The bigger the challenge the better this week as it gives you the chance to show people in positions of power that you have what it takes to join them at the top table. Don’t come on too strong though or they may think you are after their job!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some kind of offer may look attractive but is there a hidden catch? According to the planets it will pay you to err on the side of caution and resist calls to sign up immediately. If it’s that good an offer why are more people not getting involved?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you feel the need to be assertive this week then don’t hold back – let others know what you expect of them and what their time limit is. Anyone who fails to live up to your high expectations may have to reconsider their role in your life.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If there is something you are passionate about – an artistic project or maybe a social cause –get stuck into it in a big way as the new year begins. There can be no more half-hearted efforts, either commit yourself 100 per cent or leave it alone.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com