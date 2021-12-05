Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will sweep all before you this year and it’s quite likely that 12 months from now you will look back with amazement at how far and how fast you have travelled. Personally, professionally, and spiritually too, you’ll be leading a completely new life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Affairs of the heart should go well for you over the next few days, but they will go even better if you resist the urge to tell the object of your affection where they’ve been going wrong. Tell them instead where they can go right … with you!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Stay cool in all situations, especially those where serious money might be at stake. The planets indicate you could win big this week, but also that you could lose big if you make a wrong call. Get expert help if you feel out of your depth.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As far as your closest friends are concerned you can do no wrong at the moment, but that does not mean you can do as you please. Make use of the freedom you’ve got to move closer, intellectually and emotionally, to those who value you most.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It won’t hurt to be a bit more laidback in the way you approach life over the next few days. You seem to have been rather uptight of late and that needs to change. Make an effort to feel at one with the world rather than fight against it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be hugely ambitious but you don’t have to push your way to the front of each and every queue you find yourself in. Not only could it lose you friends but it could make you some serious enemies too. You really don’t need that.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone you are currently on poor terms with will extend a hand of friendship in your direction over the next few days and if you are smart you will grasp it. You may never be the best of mates but you can still do important work together.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The positive way you communicate with friends, family and neighbours will bring huge benefits over the next seven days. They will appreciate the fact that you are taking the time and trouble to explain to them things their minds don’t easily take in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Stop running around trying to do 10 things at once and focus on the one or two things that are of genuine importance to you. Whatever your problems may be, going faster won’t solve them, so give both your body and your mind permission to slow down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As your sign is ruled by Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, you don’t find it hard to expand your horizons and see the bigger picture, and that ability will serve you well this week. Avoid those who get lost in life’s petty disputes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your ability to read between the lines could save you from some serious trouble this week. If your sixth sense tells you that others are up to no good then you must take defensive action. You can look for evidence to back up your moves later on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

According to the planets some of your friends can see things that you cannot, so don’t dismiss them out of hand this week if what they tell you is not what you were hoping to hear. They know what you need to hear and that’s what matters.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will have to make some kind of value judgment over the next few days, most likely to do with your career. Keep in mind at all times and in all situations that while success can be great, being able to live with yourself is infinitely more important.

