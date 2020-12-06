Your lookahead horoscope: December 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Too often in the past you were content to drift along without a care in the world, but over the coming year you will feel an urgent desire to use the talents you were born with to make a difference in the world. Be a catalyst for change.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you have feelings for someone and they don’t yet know about it then try dropping a few hints. Almost certainly they are on the same emotional wavelength and have feelings for you too, so get the ball rolling and see where it leads!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to put aside any angry thoughts you may have and focus on the good in the people around you. It does not matter what someone may have said about you in the past, you can still have a decent relationship with them right now.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to get uptight if someone whose choices in life are not to your liking decides to ignore your advice and do their own thing. They have just as much right to follow a path that feels right for them as you have to go your own way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to let those around you know exactly how you feel about what’s been going on. And if your views on the situation stir things up a bit that’s good – the world needs people who enjoy creating chaos.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make it your aim this week to spend some quality time with partners and loved ones. You may have a lot of work on at the moment but no way is it more important than letting the people you are closest to know how deeply you care for them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have no intention of being miserable just because there are some things you want to do that you cannot do. Others can scream and shout and make a scene if they wish but you know the best way to react is to glide serenely above it all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Sometimes it pays to change the way you do things and if you adapt your work routine this week it could make a big difference to how much you get done. Don’t just adapt when you are forced to adapt, change quickly and get ahead of the game.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Venus, planet of personal love, links with Neptune, planet of universal love, and if you are prepared to be honest with others about the way you feel you can work together to bring more harmony into the world. Co-operation is more profitable than confrontation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Sometimes you move so fast that you forget how beneficial it can be to relax and take things easy. Do you need to be rushing here, there and everywhere right now? No, you don’t, so be kind to yourself and slow things down for a while.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be in a fun mood at the moment but some of your friends are feeling a bit too down to join in with your games. That’s okay. Don’t try to force them. Just be a good example and remind them how easy it can be to smile.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you want to move up in the world then you will need to make more of an effort to impress employers and senior colleagues. Show them you are not the sort who waits to be told what to do. Seize the initiative and make good things happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune, your ruler, joins forces with Venus, so all the best bits of your nature – your kindness, your generosity, your empathy – will be on display this week. You’re not a saint, of course, but there is something special about you. It’s your mission to bring love into the world.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com