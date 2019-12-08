Your lookahead horoscope: December 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You don’t need to make major changes over the coming year, but you do need to adjust the way you look at people. Don’t see them as separate entities, see them as sparks of the same divine source from which we all come. Your relationships will improve dramatically.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun’s journey through your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius at this time of year makes you even more forceful than usual, which is good. You know you are special. You know you are destined for great things. So get to work and create your own legend.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Money and possessions are important, of course, but you must not allow material matters to take over your life. Issues relating to your wealth and to joint resources are highlighted at the moment, but it is the strength of your relationships that matters most.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun in the area of your chart that governs one-to-one issues means you must make a conscious effort to work out how and why friends and loved ones see things differently. It’s not all about you Gemini, it’s about you in relation to other people.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means put in more effort on the work front, but don’t get so attached to what you are doing that it blots out everything else. Work expands to fill the amount of time you have allotted for it, so set yourself schedules that constantly challenge you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun in the most dynamic area of your chart boosts your energy levels and intensifies your lust for life. Creative activities of all sorts are under excellent stars at the moment, so go all out now to reach new artistic and professional highs.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Things could get a bit excitable this week. By all means let your feelings come to the fore – it’s good that you are passionate about certain issues – but don’t let them take you over completely. Passion must have a purpose, or it becomes a danger to everyone.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Very few people seem to be aware of what you have accomplished these past few months. Maybe you should tell them. The sun in the communications area of your chart will help you find your voice, and you must use it to sing your own praises.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Think carefully before acting on something that will either make you a lot of money or lose you a lot of money. The planets warn you can’t hedge your bets on this one Scorpio, it’s very much winner takes all. Are you ready for that kind of gamble?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to get started on a project that you have spent most of the year thinking about. The sun remains in your sign another two weeks, which is plenty of time to finalize the details and give it the kind of launch it deserves. Act now Sag.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is no point trying to deny that you have weak points, as those who know you well are perfectly aware what they are. Your challenge now is to take those weak points and find ways to turn them into strengths. Find ways to learn from your mistakes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

New ways of looking at the world will challenge the way you think, and that’s good because the last thing you want is for your mind to get in a groove from which it cannot break free. Life never stands still for long, and neither should you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make sure employers and other important people get the best possible impression of you over the next few days. If they like what they see it’s quite possible that you will be rewarded in some way, maybe even with a raise or promotion. No one deserves it more.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com