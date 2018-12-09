Your lookahead horoscope: December 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The moon’s eclipse of Saturn on your birthday means you need to find ways to break out of whatever mental or emotional straightjacket you find yourself in at the moment. The best way to take control of your life is to not be quite so controlling!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have never been one for taking the easy route through life and over the coming week you will go all out to remind the world just how adventurous you can be. Some people will be scared by your intensity – others will be inspired and follow your lead.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be much in the mood for socializing at the moment but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. You have a number of important matters to think about and you won’t be able to do them justice if there’s a party going on around you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will have to make a detour of some sort this week and chances are it will take you miles out of your way. It won’t be such a trying event if you give yourself extra time to get where you are going. It’s better to arrive early than late.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You like to be generous, with both your time and your money, but try not to give too much away this week or you could find you have left yourself short later in the month. Helping out is fine but missing out because of it is not.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The coming week will be one you won’t forget in a hurry, and for all the right reasons. The sun in the most dynamic area of your chart will inspire you to go all out for glory – you know you’ve got what it takes and you will prove it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make an effort to be nice to everyone you meet over the next few days, even to those who are rarely nice to you. You don’t have to let yourself be defined by their ill will. Smile and the world will smile with you – well, most of it anyway.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Under no circumstances invite other people to do your work for you this week. Chances are they will make such a poor job of it that you will have to correct it for them later on. If you want it done right then do it yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be much in the mood for work at the moment but don’t relax to such an extent that you find it hard to get going again later on. Don’t do too much this week but do something nevertheless. You need to keep your brain ticking over.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Why are you in everyone’s good books at the moment? Whatever the reason may be you are advised to make the most of it, especially around the time that Mercury joins the sun in your sign on Wednesday. Don’t question your good fortune, enjoy it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be good at disguising your intentions but some people know you too well to be fooled. With that fact in mind don’t try to tell a loved one something you know isn’t true – they will see through you in a matter of seconds. Be honest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Like it or not you are going to be the centre of attention over the next few days, so you might as well get used to the idea. What have you done to deserve the spotlight being turned full blast on you? Let’s hope it’s for something positive!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Put your energy to good use this week by helping someone who isn’t enjoying life as much as you. Start by explaining to them that they won’t ever have fun if they allow themselves to get emotionally worked up. You know that from personal experience!

