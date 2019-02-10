Your lookahead horoscope: February 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As mind planet Mercury moves into the financial area of your chart on your birthday you will come up with some interesting new ways to make money over the coming 12 months. Don’t plan too far ahead though – treat each day as a new beginning.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you feel that you deserve something better from life, if you feel that your talents need to be appreciated more, then make this the time to take back control and go all out to get recognized and rewarded. Don’t fear the future – create it yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There may be something special about you, something that marks you out from the crowd, but that does not mean you can do as you please and get away with it. The universe will remind you this week that actions always have consequences.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you meet on your travels will bring you a huge amount of good fortune this week. Enjoy the good things that come your way and don’t feel in the least bit guilty about it. Some people win and some people lose. You’re a winner.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you enjoy a challenge and that’s just as well because someone in a position of authority is going to put you to the test this week. Meet the challenge head on and don’t back down for even a moment.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your time is precious and you must not waste it on people who are either too lazy or too stupid to work things out for themselves. There are momentous things going on in the world and you can, if you wish, be right at the centre of them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t worry if you feel a bit lethargic over the early part of the week – it is the universe’s way of telling you that your mind and your body, and maybe your emotions too, need a break. You will soon feel refreshed and eager to get back to the fray.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have everything going for you now and if you truly believe in yourself then all things will be possible for you. Don’t think too deeply about what you are going to do, just do it and expect it to be perfect – and it will.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why are you taking the longest and slowest route to your goal when there are shorter and quicker ways to reach your destination? Most likely it’s because you are bored and want to challenge yourself. You might also want to reconsider your aims.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not agree with what someone is doing but you accept that they have the right to do it so long as it does not harm anyone else. If they try to push their crazy ideas on you though by all means tell them to get lost!

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you fear the worst then the worst will probably happen, so keep your thoughts positive and, most importantly, keep yourself busy, because it’s when you give yourself time to dwell on negative things that it all starts going wrong.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You believe in yourself with utter conviction, so it worries you when some people don’t seem to believe in you at all. What can you do to change the way they look at you? Absolutely nothing. Don’t waste your time on those who cannot see genius.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will either get a huge amount of work done this week or you will get nothing done at all – there is no middle ground in your life at the moment. It’s not like you to be this extreme but you’ll get over it early in the week.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com