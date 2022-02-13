Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be working closely this year with people who are ambitious, assertive and maybe a touch aggressive too. It won’t always be a comfortable experience but it will inspire you to raise your own game. If they can be successful then so can you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter how busy your workload may be over the coming week you must find time to be with people who mean a lot to you on an emotional level. Your career is important, of course, but what point is professional success without love in your life?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Travel plans will be uppermost in your mind over the next few days and when Venus, your ruling planet, joins forces with Mars in midweek it’s likely you’ll be on the move again. And this time, best of all, you won’t be travelling alone.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone a little bit strange will inspire you to take more chances in life. You reason that if they can push boundaries and get away with it then you can too, and you’re right. Don’t make any detailed plans, just follow your heart and enjoy the journey.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The most important thing over the coming week is that you avoid wishful thinking, especially where relationships are concerned. You need to accept the fact that there are some people you can’t live without and others you can’t stand the sight of. That’s human nature.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Friends and family members will have plenty to say for themselves over the next few days and it’s unlikely you will agree with much of it – or maybe not any of it. Just remember they are as entitled to their opinions as you are to yours.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is a task that must be finished before the moon is full on the 16th, so get your act together and get it done now while your energy levels are high. If you leave it to the very last moment you’ll probably make a very poor job of it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The message of the planets is that you must make more of an effort on the home front when dealing with people you sometimes don’t see eye-to-eye with. You’re actually not that far apart in your views, so focus more on the attitudes you share.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means help someone who is struggling with the kind of issues that don’t bother you in the slightest, but don’t do everything for them. You won’t be there to lend a helping hand every time they stumble, so they must learn to help themselves.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your attitude toward an issue you have strong opinions about will change dramatically over the coming week, so much so that other people may wonder if you’ve finally lost your mind. You’ve not lost it at all, you’ve just discovered a better perspective.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Whatever it is you are most passionate about will take up an increasing amount of your time over the coming week and that’s a good thing. It will be an even better thing if you join forces with someone who shares your emotional intensity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Seize the initiative over the next few days and make sure everyone knows you are the one they should be following. You don’t have to be big-headed about it but you must believe in yourself to such an extent that you are happy to take the lead.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You won’t be able to ignore what other people are doing this week, especially if what they are doing offends your sense of fair play. Make it your business to point the spotlight on those who break the rules while telling others not to.

