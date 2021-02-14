Your lookahead horoscope: February 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You’ll want to be on the move this year, not least because you felt so restricted over much of the past 12 months. Don’t just rush off in any old direction the first chance you get though. Consider your options carefully. What kind of journey would benefit you most?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t worry that you might make a mistake this week, worry that you might be too cautious and miss out on something big because you hesitated too long. The planets indicate that if you take a chance it could pay off, even if the odds seem stacked against you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may believe that someone in a position of authority has got it in for you, and you may be right, but there is no reason why you should let it worry you. Mars in your sign gives you the kind of inner strength that cannot be dented. You’ll thrive.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With Mercury and Jupiter united you are in the mood to do something that shocks and you will certainly enjoy the looks of amazement on other people’s faces. Don’t be so shocking though that you get a reputation as someone to be avoided.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you find yourself in some sort of fight or feud this week it will pay you not to take it too seriously. The more tempers get frayed the less likely it is you will be arguing over anything substantial. It’s only words, and words can be ignored.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can go it alone if you want to this week but if you work with other people towards a common goal you will make amazingly quick progress. Remember too that although you may be a natural leader you don’t have to be the boss each and every time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you find yourself under pressure this week it’s most likely because you have brought that pressure on yourself. The more duties and chores you find yourself responsible for the more it will pay you to hand some of them to other people. You can’t do it all Virgo.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Jupiter’s influence in your chart will encourage you to believe that all things are possible, and indeed they are. However, other influences warn that you still need to plan carefully and well in advance. Don’t rush into situations you don’t know much about.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Sometimes you have to be assertive even though you would prefer to keep a low profile, and this is one of those times. A loved one needs to be reminded that they and they alone are responsible for their actions. Repeat it to them often.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This is one of those weeks when your ruler Jupiter encourages you to think big and act big. There may be boundaries in all directions but you must act as if they exist for other people and not for you. Make up your own rules as you go along.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will surprise a few people this week, especially if you are the kind of Capricorn who always seems so calm and collected. The fact that you are clearly driven to succeed will motivate other people to follow your lead. Confidence is infectious and you are a super spreader!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Push yourself hard this week, even if it means you burn the candle at both ends. There is so much you can accomplish now and if you start early and finish late the rewards will be worth it many times over. Your passion will make all the difference.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mars, planet of ambition, is nicely aligned with your ruler Neptune, so even if you are feeling a touch exhausted you can still find the energy to get important things done. Don’t lose sight of your vision though. Keep long-term goals in mind at all times.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com